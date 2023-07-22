England’s chances of winning fourth Ashes Test set back by rain

England’s push for victory on the penultimate day of the fourth Ashes Test was delayed by the forecast rain at Emirates Old Trafford.

There are growing fears the inclement weather in the north-west this weekend may not relent to give England a window to claim the six wickets they need for a series-levelling victory.

England have seized total control of this Test, with Australia needing 162 just to make the hosts bat again, after closing on 113 for four thanks to Mark Wood’s three-wicket burst on Friday evening.

The update nobody wanted… We’re going to be heavily delayed at Old Trafford as the rain is still falling in Manchester 🌧 #EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/LIwEfSIQy3 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 22, 2023

However, overnight rain continued into Saturday morning and shelving a scheduled 11am start time, with England tweeting: “We’re going to be heavily delayed.”