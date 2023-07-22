England fans cheer as Lionesses beat Haiti in opening World Cup match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
England fans cheer as Lionesses beat Haiti in opening World Cup match

By Press Association
England fans watch the screening of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Group D match between England and Haiti, at BOXPARK Croydon. Picture date: Saturday July 22, 2023.
England football fans cheered on the Lionesses to victory as they made an nervy start to their World Cup campaign.

The Lionesses, looking for back-to-back success after winning the Euros last year, edged to a 1-0 win over Haiti in their opening Group D match thanks to a Georgia Stanway penalty.

Emily Taylor, 45, from Cheshire, was among the diehard fans who travelled to Brisbane, Australia, for the opener and to soak up the “welcoming” atmosphere.

Fans watch England v Haiti – FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023
England fans celebrate their first goal in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Group D match between England and Haiti  (Steven Paston/PA)

Ms Taylor, who travelled with her wife Mel, said: “I absolutely did expect this sense of community because we go to lots of games in the UK.

“It’s just such a good bunch that is so welcoming. Everyone is so friendly.

“This is what happens when the Lionesses go abroad. We take the people with us.

“We have had a lot of injuries but to see how the girls have progressed from last year going into the Euros, doing so fantastically well and getting the whole nation behind them and here we are a year later where some people do say we are the favourites, or top four or up there – you couldn’t ask for anything more exciting.”

Fans showed up in their England shirts and their faces painted in the colours of St George’s flag to watch the match on big screens back home.

Supporters watched a screening at the Kings College Fields, Ruislip, despite the gloomy start to the summer holidays with cloud, rain and wind forecast for much of the UK.

Former Love Islander Amber Gill, Lioness and McDonald’s football ambassador Beth Mead and football freestyler Harriet Pavlou watched the match at a screening in Brighton.

Deborah Dilworth, head of women’s football at the Football Supporters Association, said planning to help England’s “awesome” fans at the tournament matches in Australia and New Zealand, started with last year’s Euro championships.

Fans watch England v Haiti – FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023
Former Love Islander Amber Gill, Lioness Beth Mead and football freestyler Harriet Pavlou attend a screening in Brighton (Lia Toby/PA)

They are “proud, full of voice and want to be as passionate and inclusive as possible” and there is a “relaxed” vibe among them, Ms Dilworth said.

She added: “England’s women’s fans are awesome.

“They are a diverse group of people, a real nice mix of people from different backgrounds, different roles, and some of these supporters here are diehard fans and do a lot of work in their community.”

She said a back-to-back tournament win by the Lionesses “would be insane, and I would love to see it because the party would be unreal”.

Ms Dilworth added: “There is a general will to want women’s football to succeed – that is the passion, and it is people saying `we want better for the women’s game which makes it a magical environment.”