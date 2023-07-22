Matt O’Riley says Japan tour will ‘really help’ Celtic when season starts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Matt O’Riley says Japan tour will ‘really help’ Celtic when season starts

By Press Association
Japan tour beneficial says Celtic’s Matt O’Riley (Steve Welsh/PA)
Japan tour beneficial says Celtic’s Matt O’Riley (Steve Welsh/PA)

Matt O’Riley believes Celtic will take the benefits of their Japan tour into the upcoming season.

The Hoops midfielder was speaking after a 1-0 win over Gamba Osaka which came through an 85th-minute goal by defender Alexandro Bernabei.

The victory came after last season’s treble winners had lost  6-4  to Yokohama F Marinos on Wednesday and speaking to CelticTV O’Riley, who played more than 100 minutes of football over both games, said: “It was tough with the conditions, not just in the weather but the pitch was a lot heavier than the last game.

“It was a good test and both teams played good football and made it difficult for us.

“It’s good and it’s quite unique playing against other teams that have built their fitness, so that’s quite a challenge.

“Their fitness levels are already quite high and they are halfway through their season.

“From a structural point of view they have good cohesion and it was tough going but it will really help us going into the season.

“Regardless of both teams having a lot of chances we were very solid defensively and put our body on the line even in a pre-season game.”

Brendan Rodgers’ squad returns to Scotland in the coming days with the trip bringing an end to the few weeks of training in Europe and Asia, and with two more games coming up in Dublin and Glasgow.

Ahead of the opening cinch Premiership game against Ross County in a couple of weeks, O’Riley spoke about the positivity under Rodgers, who returned for a second spell as  Celtic boss following Ange Postecoglou’s departure to  Tottenham.

He said: “I feel really good and we’re in a better place than we were in the last game.

“The scoreline in the last game is one we didn’t want but it’s still early in pre-season.

“I’m very lucky to have had very good managers in a short space of time at a young age.

“The gaffer here is especially good at communicating and getting his point across in a concise way. For all of us, that makes it easier to transition onto the pitch.

“Being able to have this relationship where you can speak to him and learn new things constantly in an open environment is very enjoyable.”