Day five of fourth Ashes Test: England face battle with elements in victory push

By Press Association
Joe Root (right) took England’s only wicket on Saturday (Nick Potts/PA)
Joe Root (right) took England’s only wicket on Saturday (Nick Potts/PA)

England face a battle with the elements as they try to force victory in the fourth Ashes Test and keep their hopes of a series win alive.

Only 30 overs were possible on Saturday, with plenty more rain forecast on what could be a frustrating final day at Emirates Old Trafford.

Australia are more than happy to settle for a draw that would see them retain their 2-1 lead and the urn, meaning England will be forced to make the running in whatever windows of play are possible.

They have already been frustrated by a 103-run stand between centurion Marnus Labuschagne and Mitch Marsh, but saw their prospects rise when Joe Root had the former caught behind.

There is little margin for error after their 275-run first-innings lead was whittled down to 61 by the tourists, who will resume on 214 for five.

View from the dressing room

Labuschagne scoffed at the very notion that Australia might make a bold bid for a win of their own on day five, making it clear England could expect nothing but resistance.

Tweet of the day

Leading meteorologist Simon King predicted no play at all over the weekend but is hoping to be proved wrong for the second day in a row.

England see the light

England captain Ben Stokes discusses the light with the umpires.
England captain Ben Stokes discussed the light with the umpires (Martin Rickett/PA)

Midway through Saturday’s play, match officials Joel Wilson and Nitin Menon informed England captain Ben Stokes that the light had deteriorated to such an extent that he could no longer use his fast bowlers. That meant spin from both ends, with an out-of-sorts Moeen Ali backed up by Root. England were frustrated with the decision and will be hoping to use their full attack in any victory push, particularly the raw pace of Mark Wood. Wilson was also lampooned for wearing sunglasses at the same time that he was adjudicating on the quality of the light and may be advised against a repeat performance.

All eyes on Anderson

James Anderson is running out of chances to make a mark on this series.
James Anderson is running out of chances to make a mark on this series (Martin Rickett/PA)

Things have yet to click for England’s record wicket-taker this summer, with just four wickets at 76.75. He has been pushed to the periphery at key stages and while the 40-year-old would love to be the man to drive the team onwards on his final Ashes appearance at his home ground, he may have to wait his turn. The Lancashire faithful will be with him all the way, but Anderson needs to find his missing X factor in a hurry to give them the show they want.

Cashback for the crowd

Fans had to make their own entertainment for several hours.
Fans had to make their own entertainment for several hours (Martin Rickett/PA)

After a thrilling series of daily entertainment, Saturday’s ticket holders were forced to watch the weather wipe out two full sessions. Supporters were treated to just 30 overs of action in the middle, but their disappointment was mitigated by the news they would receive a 50 per cent refund. Just one more delivery would have taken them beyond the cut-off point. For once, England’s slack over-rate offered something for fans to feel good about.