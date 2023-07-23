Lucy Staniforth hopes to have England future as she prepares to leave camp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lucy Staniforth hopes to have England future as she prepares to leave camp

By Press Association
Lucy Staniforth hopes she has done enough to make a lasting impression on England boss Sarina Wiegman (PA Wire)
Lucy Staniforth hopes she has done enough to make a lasting impression on England boss Sarina Wiegman (PA Wire)

England standby Lucy Staniforth hopes she has done enough to give boss Sarina Wiegman a future selection headache after scrapping her holiday plans to join the Lionesses for just over a fortnight in Australia.

The Aston Villa midfielder had already planned an Ibiza holiday with her mum when she learned she would need to pack her bags for a completely different destination, joining Manchester United defender Maya Le Tissier as one of two back-ups for Wiegman’s World Cup squad Down Under.

Sunday marked a bittersweet morning for both women, who have trained with the squad since mid-June but knew their time with the team had come to a close after England were deemed fully fit ahead of their 1-0 victory over Haiti.

Staniforth, who was called in to replace injured standby Jess Park, said: “In the back of my mind coming in, you want to take every opportunity you can to put yourself in Sarina’s plans and I still feel like I have got so much to contribute to the group.

“I just hope I can continue in the form I was in last season, and I am looking forward to the next internationals. Hopefully I can be in with a shout of being in the squad because I’m not finished yet. I’ve still got so much more that I want to achieve and contribute to this team. I would love to play a part in the future.

“I think the overriding feeling right now is a little bit of sadness and pride, I guess. I am sad to be leaving the group, the girls, the tournament. It has been a wonderful experience but, ultimately I am really proud of myself.

“It is a different position to step into – drop your whole life and everything, and jump at a chance to come and work with the group. I am just really proud that I came at it with a great attitude and hopefully contributed to the team.

“I didn’t want to come into an environment and leave it and no one notice that you have gone. You always want to try and make a mark. Whether that is on the training pitch or being a good team-mate and I am obviously happy that Sarina has noticed that I have managed to do both.”

During one special training session on the Sunshine Coast, Staniforth was presented with her England legacy cap by Paddy McGroarty, a member of the 1972 squad now living in Melbourne.

Staniforth said that while “the ship has sailed” on the Ibiza holiday with her mum, she plans on making up for the lost leisure time by turning tourist with Le Tissier before both head home to the UK to get ready for their club seasons.

The PA news agency understands that the Republic of Ireland’s training players Sophie Whitehouse, Harriet Scott and Jamie Finn will in contrast remain with their group for the remainder of the tournament despite the deadline for their call-up having passed.

Maya Le Tissier (right) says England boss Sarina Wiegman made her feel like part of the team
Maya Le Tissier (right) says England boss Sarina Wiegman made her feel like part of the team (Nick Potts/PA)

England staff have booked the departing standby duo a trip to walk across Sydney’s Harbour Bridge as a ‘thank you’ for their contribution, which included providing valuable competition and back-up in training.

Le Tissier, 21, said: “I think obviously when the call came that I wasn’t part of the 23, I could have taken it in both ways – either in a negative way or think I’ve got an opportunity to go and be a part of the team. Even though it was really hard to come in the first day, I wanted to make the most of it.

“We have not felt like outsiders at all. The staff and Sarina have been great with me, I have never once felt I wasn’t part of the team (and) I have loved working with everyone here.”

Should England reach a first World Cup final on August 20, they would have just over a month between the trophy match in Sydney and their September meeting with Scotland to open the Nations League, which also acts as a qualifying tournament for next summer’s Olympics in Paris.

Le Tissier added: “That is something to try and aim for if I can. They will be big games.”