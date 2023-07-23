Zharnel Hughes insists he can go faster after setting new British 200m record

Zharnel Hughes warned he can “get much faster” after blitzing the British 200m record in front of a sold-out London Diamond League crowd.

The 28-year-old warmed up for next month’s World Championships in Budapest by shaving 0.21 seconds off the previous national mark of 19.94, set by John Regis in 1993.

His latest feat was witnessed by around 50,000 spectators at London Stadium and comes just a month after he broke Linford Christie’s 30-year-old 100m record when he ran 9.83 seconds in New York.

Yet the phenomenal time was only good enough for third place on the day as world champion Noah Lyles and Letsile Tebogo of Botswana claimed the top two podium spots.

“I wanted to do it here on home soil and I did it,” Hughes said of the record.

“I don’t care about winning as long as I execute the plan that my coach wanted and we get the British record.

Zharnel Hughes reacts after setting a new national record (John Walton/PA)

“I’ve seen some little bits I can work on – and it’s exciting for me. I’m not pressured one bit. I am enjoying myself. I can get much faster.”

Hughes previously ran 19.77 with an illegal wind speed to claim the UK 200m title in Manchester earlier this month.

He burst out of the blocks on Sunday and pushed Lyles hard before his rival moved clear on the home straight.

Hughes forecasted his time in a notebook and credited a “Kobe Bryant mentality” for his impressive recent results.

“It’s the exact time,” he said. “If you want to come around here, you can check it out.

“It depends how I am feeling and, if I know I am in good shape, I just write down a time and I use that time as a target.

“I spoke to you about that Kobe Bryant mentality. For me, I just wanted to go there and give it a great performance.”

Hughes broke away from his post-race interview to watch compatriot Dina Asher-Smith finish second in the women’s 100m, before Britain’s Jemma Reekie capped a stirring end to Sunday’s meet by clinching 800m glory.

Dina Asher-Smith was second in the 100m (Adam Davy/PA)

Former 200m world champion Asher-Smith crossed the line in 10.85 seconds, 0.10sec behind Marie-Josee Ta Lou of Ivory Coast, while compatriot Daryll Neita finished fourth.

“I am always disappointed not to win but this shows I am building,” said Asher-Smith.

“It is all about the end of August and Budapest, which isn’t a long way away, so I am excited.

“I managed to see the end of the men’s 200m and I am so pleased for Zharnel.

“British sprinting is doing so well.”