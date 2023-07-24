The sporting weekend in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
Brian Harman won the 151st Open Championship by six shots at Royal Liverpool (David Davies/PA)
Brian Harman won the 151st Open Championship by six shots at Royal Liverpool (David Davies/PA)

The Manchester weather frustrated England as their hopes of squaring the Ashes Series were dashed by relentless rain on Sunday after a disrupted day’s play on Saturday.

The weather also dampened spirits at the Open but not for American Brian Harman, who cruised to victory by six shots.

There were no such issues at the Women’s World Cup where England opened their campaign with a 1-0 win over Haiti, while defending champions the United States beat Vietnam 3-0.

In Paris, Jonas Vingegaard was crowned Tour de France champion for a second consecutive season.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the sporting weekend in pictures.

England v Australia – LV= Insurance Ashes Series 2023 – Fourth Test – Day Five – Emirates Old Trafford
England captain Ben Stokes looks on with frustration as rain falls at Old Trafford (Mike Egerton/PA)
England v Australia – LV= Insurance Ashes Series 2023 – Fourth Test – Day Five – Emirates Old Trafford
Fans made their own entertainment with no play on the pitch (Mike Egerton/PA)
England v Australia – LV= Insurance Ashes Series 2023 – Fourth Test – Day Five – Emirates Old Trafford
Harry Brook, left, and Joe Root did their beset to enjoy themselves amid the frustration (Mike Egerton/PA)
The Open 2023 – Day Four – Royal Liverpool
Brian Harman kisses the Claret Jug after winning The Open at Royal Liverpool (David Davies/PA)
The Open 2023 – Day Four – Royal Liverpool
Harman celebrated his win on the 18th green (David Davies/PA)
The Open 2023 – Day Four – Royal Liverpool
Rory McIlroy plays from the rough on the 12th during day four of The Open at Royal Liverpool (Richard Sellers/PA)
The Open 2023 – Day Four – Royal Liverpool
The weather hit Royal Liverpool too, with Alex Fitzpatrick making his way to the seventh green through the showers on Sunday (Peter Byrne/PA)
England v Haiti – FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 – Group D – Brisbane Stadium
England’s Georgia Stanway, third left, celebrates scoring against Haiti in the Women’s World Cup in Brisbane (Zac Goodwin/PA)
England v Haiti – FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 – Group D – Lang Park
England players celebrate after their opening 1-0 win over Haiti (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Soccer WWCup Match Moments Photo Gallery
Defending champions the United States opened their World Cup campaign with victory over Vietnam (Abbie Parr/AP)
France Cycling Tour de France
Jonas Vingegaard was crowned Tour de France champion for a second consecutive year in Paris (Daniel Cole/AP)
Hungary F1 GP Auto Racing
Red Bull made it a record 12 consecutive Grand Prix wins as Max Verstappen prevailed in Hungary (Denes Erdos/AP)
Hungary F1 GP Auto Racing
On Saturday, Lewis Hamilton celebrated taking pole position, but he could only finish fourth in Sunday’s race (Zsolt Czegledi/AP)
The London Athletics Meet – Wanda Diamond League Series – London Stadium
Zharnel Hughes set a new British record of 19.73 seconds as he finished third in the 200m at the London Athletics Meet (John Walton/PA)