Football rumours: Tottenham owner tells chairman to sell Harry Kane

What the papers say

The Telegraph says Tottenham owner Joe Lewis has told chairman Daniel Levy he must sell Harry Kane if they can not get the England captain to sign a new contract at the club. The Mirror said this means Manchester United could be back in the market for the striker, while the Daily Mail says Bayern Munich are preparing a third bid to try and lure Kane to Germany.

Former Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, now a free agent, is receiving interest from Brentford, Besiktas and Saudi Pro League clubs, the Mirror reports.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has interest from several clubs (Nick Potts/PA)

Fulham are looking to sign Demarai Gray from Everton for £7million, while the Toffees value the winger at around £10m, the Sun reports.

The Daily Express say Liverpool midfielder Fabinho’s £40m move to Saudi Pro League team Al Ittihad could be halted if his two French bulldogs are not allowed to join him.

Social media round-up

Wilfried Zaha greeted to hero's welcome by fans ahead of free transfer to European giants https://t.co/S3QMzJiqSO — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) July 23, 2023

Liverpool dealt potential transfer blow as Jurgen Klopp eyes Fabinho replacement ✍️ @SimonBird_https://t.co/6WIgnRfjSy pic.twitter.com/QqmQDrUQmO — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) July 23, 2023

Players to watch

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi could be heading to Italy (Steven Paston/PA)

Callum Hudson-Odoi: The Chelsea winger is close to joining former boss Maurizio Sarri at Lazio, the Gazzetta dello Sport said. Although Fulham are still hoping to keep the 22-year-old in England, with the Metro reporting he has agreed on personal terms with the club.

Edson Alvarez: West Ham are confident that they will sign the Mexican midfielder from Ajax for around £40m, Football Insider said.