Cameron Green admits Australia ‘got out of jail’ in rain-ruined fourth Test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Cameron Green admits Australia ‘got out of jail’ in rain-ruined fourth Test

By Press Association
Australia’s Cameron Green accepts his side got lucky at Old Trafford (Mike Egerton/PA)
Australia’s Cameron Green accepts his side got lucky at Old Trafford (Mike Egerton/PA)

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green admits his side “got out of jail” in their Ashes-clinching draw at Emirates Old Trafford.

A 2-1 lead with one more game to play at the Kia Oval this week means the tourists retain the urn as holders, but they were spared a winner-takes-all decider by a rain-ruined end to the fourth Test in Manchester.

England were well in control after piling up a 275-run first-innings lead, but with just 30 overs possible across the last two days they were prevented from converting their dominance into a series-levelling win.

Green, who was one of Australia’s not out batters as the washout unfolded, told cricket.com.au: “I think we definitely got away with one there.

“There’s no point denying it. Whilst we were behind the game, and you never know what would have happened, cricket is a funny game, but England dominated this one. We definitely got out of jail.

“We didn’t play our best game. The rain gods were in our favour the last couple of days. You just take it and move on to the next game.”

Green’s place is under some doubt for the fifth Test, with fellow all-rounder Mitchell Marsh in seemingly undroppable form and Australia pondering a return for spinner Todd Murphy. Whether he makes the XI or not, Green believes the tourists will be focused on completing a first outright win in England for 22 years.

Spinner Todd Murphy could put Green's place under pressure.
Spinner Todd Murphy could put Green’s place under pressure (Mike Egerton/PA)

Australia were 2-1 ahead going to the Oval four years ago and paid the price for over-exuberant celebrations before the final act as England squared the scores.

“The last time they were here they had a win here to retain the Ashes, but it’s a bit different this time around,” said Green.

“I’m sure a few guys are hurting from last time. We’ll keep it level-headed and looking forward to the next game.”