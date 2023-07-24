Trevor Francis’ career in pictures

Former England forward and European Cup winner Trevor Francis died at the age of 69 on Monday.

The ex-Birmingham, Nottingham Forest and Manchester City striker was Britain’s first £1million footballer and enjoyed a fine career at home and abroad.

Here, the PA news agency picks out some of the best pictures of Francis from our archives.

Francis began his career at Birmingham City – scoring 133 goals in 329 appearances for the Blues. (PA Archive)

Francis became Britain’s first £1million footballer when he was signed by Nottingham Forest manager Brian Clough (right) in 1979. (PA Archive)

Just months later, Francis headed in the only goal of the game as Forest won the 1979 European Cup with a 1-0 victory over Malmo. (PA Archive)

The goal saw Francis get his hands on the European Cup – but he would miss the final a year later through injury. (PA Archive)

Manchester City were Francis’ next club, he moved to Maine Road in 1981 for just a single season. (PA Archive)

Francis scored 12 goals in 52 England caps and played at the 1982 World Cup. (PA Archive)

Francis returned to Birmingham in 1996 having been appointed manager at St Andrews. (David Jones/PA)

Francis was mobbed by fans after leading Birmingham to League Cup semi-final success against Ipswich in 2001 – they would go to lose to Liverpool in the final. (Nick Potts/PA)

Selhurst Park was the next stop for Francis after being appointed Crystal Palace boss in November 2001. (Matthew Fearn/PA)