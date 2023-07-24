Austria midfielder Marcel Sabitzer joins Borussia Dortmund from Bayern Munich

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Austria midfielder Marcel Sabitzer joins Borussia Dortmund from Bayern Munich

By Press Association
Marcel Sabitzer, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Manchester United, has joined Borussia Dortmund from Bayern Munich (Nick Potts/PA)
Marcel Sabitzer, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Manchester United, has joined Borussia Dortmund from Bayern Munich (Nick Potts/PA)

Borussia Dortmund have signed Austria midfielder Marcel Sabitzer from Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich.

The 29-year-old, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Manchester United, has put pen to paper on a four-year deal after ending his two-year stay in Bavaria.

Former RB Leipzig star Sabitzer told Dortmund’s website: “I can’t wait to finally join the team and wear the BVB jersey. The discussions with Borussia Dortmund’s managers were excellent and showed me how ambitious the club wants to be in the coming years.

“I would like to do my part to ensure that BVB achieves its goals and that it has every reason to celebrate something special with its fans again as soon as possible.”

Sabitzer joins a club who lost the league title to Bayern on goal difference last season after being held to a 2-2 home draw by Mainz on the final day of the campaign.

Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl, who along with Sabitzer will join up with the rest of the squad in the United States on Tuesday, said: “Marcel is an experienced player who has been playing at the top international level for years.

“We are convinced that his personality will also become an important pillar of the team and that he will help us to become even more effective in hard-fought games.”