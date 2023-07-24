Austria midfielder Marcel Sabitzer joins Borussia Dortmund from Bayern Munich

Borussia Dortmund have signed Austria midfielder Marcel Sabitzer from Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich.

The 29-year-old, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Manchester United, has put pen to paper on a four-year deal after ending his two-year stay in Bavaria.

Former RB Leipzig star Sabitzer told Dortmund’s website: “I can’t wait to finally join the team and wear the BVB jersey. The discussions with Borussia Dortmund’s managers were excellent and showed me how ambitious the club wants to be in the coming years.

“I would like to do my part to ensure that BVB achieves its goals and that it has every reason to celebrate something special with its fans again as soon as possible.”

Sabitzer joins a club who lost the league title to Bayern on goal difference last season after being held to a 2-2 home draw by Mainz on the final day of the campaign.

Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl, who along with Sabitzer will join up with the rest of the squad in the United States on Tuesday, said: “Marcel is an experienced player who has been playing at the top international level for years.

“We are convinced that his personality will also become an important pillar of the team and that he will help us to become even more effective in hard-fought games.”