Wilfried Zaha signs for Galatasaray in three-year deal

Wilfried Zaha has completed a move to Galatasaray, signing a three-year contract with the Turkish giants.

Zaha was a free agent after the expiry of his Crystal Palace contract and had earlier revealed he was in Istanbul for talks, having reportedly turned down an offer of £200,000-a-week to stay at Selhurst Park.

In a statement on their website, Galatasaray revealed they would pay the 30-year-old a signing fee of 2.35million euros (£2million) and an annual salary of 4.35m euros (£3.75m).

The move was announced a day after Zaha used an Instagram post to bid farewell to Palace, the club he joined when he was 12 and scored 90 goals in 458 appearances, describing the club’s shirt as his “second skin”.

Zaha left Palace for Manchester United in 2013 but had two loan spells back in south London before returning on a permanent basis in 2015.

The Ivory Coast international, who made two appearances for England before switching his allegiance, had also been linked with Lazio, Fenerbahce and Al-Nassr this summer.