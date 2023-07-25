Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson sees no reason why club cannot reach Premier League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson sees no reason why club cannot reach Premier League

By Press Association
Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson said he believes the club could one day play in the Premier League (Mike Egerton. PA)
Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson sees no reason why the club cannot reach the Premier League after Luton blazed a trail from non-league to the top tier.

The Welsh side have become one of the most talked about teams in world football since being taken over by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney two years ago.

The ‘Welcome To Wrexham’ series has captured the imagination of many, raising the profile of a club that is currently touring the United States fresh from winning the National League.

Reynolds and McElhenney have made no secret of the dream to go all the way up to the Premier League one day – lofty ambitions that boss Parkinson does not believe are unrealistic.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney file photo
Wrexham co-owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds (Martin Rickett, PA)

“I think that when you look at teams like Luton who go up, you’ve got to say why not?” he said after the Hatters last season completed a fairy-tale rise from non-league to top-flight in nine years.

“You have because Luton were in this position, so I don’t think it’s a case of us getting carried away with it as ourselves.

“I think if you understand that you need to build a club properly, put the foundations in place like a Luton Town have done, then why can’t Wrexham emulate them one day?

“So, it really isn’t a case of us getting carried away with ourselves.

“You know, Bournemouth years ago under Eddie Howe were on the brink of going out of business and have gone in the Premiership.

“Blackpool have been in the Premiership. There’s lots of examples, so, yeah, why not Wrexham?

“But of course at the moment we’re concentrating on the start of this season.”

Wrexham ended their 15-year absence from the English Football League by pipping Notts County to the National League title in a nail-biting race.

Preparations for their first game at home to MK Dons in League Two on August 5 continue Stateside, where they lost 5-0 to Chelsea in front of more than 50,000 fans in North Carolina.

Wrexham then won 4-0 against LA Galaxy II and round off their US tour against Philadelphia Union II on Friday as McElhenney gets to see his club play in his hometown.

But first comes a marquee friendly against Manchester United’s Under-21 side in San Diego at a sold-out Snapdragon Stadium.

“Rob’s here, Ryan’s not – he’s filming in England,” Parkinson said ahead of Tuesday’s friendly.

“For the area (of Wrexham), the positivity is incredible and the way that the success of the football club and the profile of the club has raised, the spirits in Wrexham, has been great to be a part of that.

“Long may that continue because a team which is winning lifts an area and obviously, more importantly, Rob and Ryan what they’re doing in terms of putting things in place for the structure of the club going forward is equally as important as winning games of football on a Saturday afternoon.

“We all want to be part of success, but also want to be part of building a football club, which is strong for many years to come.”