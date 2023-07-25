Neil Doncaster hails SPFL’s multi-year extension with Loch Lomond Group

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Neil Doncaster hails SPFL’s multi-year extension with Loch Lomond Group

By Press Association
SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster is happy with the sponsorship deal (Jeff Holmes/PA)
SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster is happy with the sponsorship deal (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Chief executive Neil Doncaster has hailed the Scottish Professional Football League’s multi-year extension to its partnership with Loch Lomond Group.

The partnership between the SPFL and Vodka brand Glen’s owner, The Loch Lomond Group, started in 2020.

Glen’s Vodka, as well as several other of Loch Lomond’s Scotch whisky brands, will continue to work closely with the SPFL and many of its clubs across both league and cup competitions.

Doncaster said: “It is fantastic news to be able to announce this extension to our relationship with Glen’s Vodka and Loch Lomond Group.

“This partnership, with a growing and much-loved Scottish brand, will continue to see us working with our friends at Loch Lomond to provide new commercial opportunities, including special edition products, for a number of SPFL clubs.

“This contract extension comes on the back of record fee payments to the 42 SPFL clubs announced in the past year.

“Alongside our recently-extended agreements with Sky Sports, BBC Scotland and Infront, our partnership with Loch Lomond Group will play a major role in strengthening the financial future of the SPFL and our 42 Member Clubs.”

Glen’s Vodka will have exclusive presenting rights to each division’s manager of the month and manager of the season awards for the duration of the partnership.

The sponsorship will also encompass Loch Lomond’s wider, award-winning portfolio, including its premium Scotch malt whisky brands, Loch Lomond and Glen Scotia and its Ben Lomond premium Scottish Gin.

Colin Matthews, CEO of Loch Lomond Group, said: “Since 2018, Loch Lomond Whiskies have enjoyed great success as a sponsor of The Open, the world’s greatest and most prestigious golf tournament.

“But football is the number one sport in Scotland and, with the fantastic start made by the men’s national team to qualifying for the 2024 European Championship, this is a great time to support Scottish football and its clubs.

“The teams in the SPFL are a key part of Scotland’s cultural fabric and Glen’s vodka is an award-winning and iconic Scottish brand, so it was a no-brainer to continue to give our backing to Scotland’s best-loved national sport and all of the teams.”