Ponting discusses uncanny resemblance with Harman – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 25.

Football

Football mourned Chris Bart-Williams.

Nottingham Forest is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our former player Chris Bart-Williams. Our thoughts go out to Chris’ family and friends at this truly difficult time. pic.twitter.com/aR5p9tmtCL — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) July 25, 2023

💙 There will be a minute's applause ahead of the game this evening and players will wear black armbands as a tribute to Trevor Francis and Chris Bart-Williams pic.twitter.com/xiTUurTiIB — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) July 25, 2023

RIP Bart Man 💔 https://t.co/0o881MVtN1 — John Terry (@JohnTerry26) July 25, 2023

We are shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of former Leyton Orient player, Chris Bart-Williams. Our thoughts are with all of those who knew Chris at this incredibly difficult time.#LOFC pic.twitter.com/2Ro0WAIR4n — Leyton Orient FC (@leytonorientfc) July 25, 2023

Becks has still got it.

Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed Japan.

Good performance against a strong team. Pre-season preparations continue !💪🏼Fantastic welcome from the fans here in Japan 🇯🇵🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/T9g1jzibp4 — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) July 25, 2023

Anthony Elanga was on the move.

What a privilege to sign for this historic football club! I’m honestly so happy and excited to be here, I haven’t stopped smiling! Thank you for the amazing welcome @NFFC ❤️Thankyou God 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/zml3EpAqaZ — Anthony Elanga (@AnthonyElanga) July 25, 2023

Man City went dark.

Burnley went bright.

The finer details 🧵 pic.twitter.com/S7j5ft70HH — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) July 25, 2023

Cheltenham went….mint

The club shop will be open from 𝟔𝐏𝐌 this evening ✅ Get your hands on our new away kit…𝐢𝐭'𝐬 𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐭 🌿🤩#ctfc♦️ pic.twitter.com/eES2WcbWjj — Cheltenham Town (@CTFCofficial) July 25, 2023

Wilfried Zaha was ready for the next chapter.

New city new challenge let’s go 🤞🏿 pic.twitter.com/Z6xCjee7NW — Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) July 25, 2023

Roy Hodgson looked cool.

Cricket

Ricky Ponting addressed talk of his uncanny resemblance with Open champion Brian Harman.

Stuart Broad loved the celebappeals.

High end content. Seems like I’m not the only one… 😂 Curran, Gregory, Barker- very natural https://t.co/quCn0w04S8 — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) July 25, 2023

Barmy Army were not happy with the Manchester weather.

Something to celebrate.

A huge congratulations to England Over 60s who have won the Ashes 🎉 pic.twitter.com/PilMx3zej4 — England's Barmy Army 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🎺 (@TheBarmyArmy) July 25, 2023

Kevin Pietersen played I spy.

How many jackal do you see? pic.twitter.com/w2Mlvzn6ja — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) July 25, 2023

A lovely moment.

Wholesome Content 💙 Lovely moment as Adam Lyth waves to his daughter Ruby in the crowd as he brings up his half century 🙌 His number one fan 👏 pic.twitter.com/vl3V82NOie — Yorkshire CCC (@YorkshireCCC) July 25, 2023

Rugby Union

Jason Robinson was in the gym.

Day 3 in the gym!!Let’s go!!! 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/dJwTCotDB7 — Jason Robinson (@Jason15Robinson) July 25, 2023

Formula One

Mercedes poked fun at Red Bull’s broken Hungarian Grand Prix trophy with a pic of their own from 2013.

Now this is special. 🏆😍 pic.twitter.com/VagWpEbMmp — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) July 25, 2023

Images that precede unfortunate events 🏆👀 pic.twitter.com/2H98NoeTcQ — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) July 24, 2023

George Russell was raring to go.

Final race before the summer break coming up. Ready for it. 👊 pic.twitter.com/4dx7tcSnfn — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) July 25, 2023

Darts

Adrian Lewis reeled in the big fish.