5 stars to watch with a year to go until Paris Olympics

Stars from both ends of the experience spectrum are among those boasting gold medal hopes for Great Britain at next year’s Paris Olympics.

With one year to go to the Games, the PA news agency picks out five of the potentially biggest headline-grabbers.

Sky Brown

Sky Brown looks set to improve on her gold medal from Tokyo (Adam Davy/PA)

Aged just 13 when she won skateboard bronze in Tokyo in 2021, Brown is back and looking better than ever ahead of Paris, having scooped X Games and Dew Tour titles in 2022 and followed them up by being crowned women’s park world champion in Sharjah in February.

Jessica Gadirova

Jessica Gadirova won a shock women’s all-around gold medal in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

The precociously talented 18-year-old gymnast won world all-around gold in Liverpool last year and followed it up by winning this year’s European crown. Having been part of GB’s stunning bronze medal team triumph in Tokyo, Gadirova is well equipped to target her sport’s ultimate individual prize.

Keely Hodgkinson

Silver will no longer be enough for Keely Hodgkinson (Martin Rickett/PA)

Silver linings are no longer enough for the 800-metre star who was pipped by American rival Athing Mu at both the Tokyo Olympics and the subsequent World Championship. Gold at this year’s European Indoors in Istanbul will have whetted her appetite to go one better when her rivalry with Mu resumes in the French capital.

Carl Hester

Veteran Carl Hester (left) is aiming for one more Olympic triumph (Ben Birchall/PA)

After three straight Olympic medals in team dressage – including gold at London 2012 – 56-year-old Hester is targeting a fourth in what will be his final Games. Having missed last year’s team world silver in Denmark due to an injury to his horse, Hester will be determined to go out on a high.

Tom Dean

Tom Dean claimed an historic double gold medal haul in Tokyo (Danny Lawson/PA)

While Adam Peaty takes a well-deserved back seat, Dean has splashed into focus as he bids to better his historic haul from Tokyo 2020, at which he became the first British swimmer to claim more than one gold medal at a single Games in 113 years.