Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson fuming after Paul Mullin ruled out for season start

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson fuming after Paul Mullin ruled out for season start

By Press Association
Paul Mullin sustained a punctured lung in Wrexham’s pre-season friendly against Manchester United (Gregory Bull/AP)
Paul Mullin sustained a punctured lung in Wrexham’s pre-season friendly against Manchester United (Gregory Bull/AP)

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson expressed his fury at a “dangerous challenge” that rules Paul Mullin out for the start of the season.

Mullin sustained a punctured lung following a clumsy challenge from goalkeeper Nathan Bishop in their friendly pre-season game against Manchester United in America.

Mullin was able to walk off the field after some lengthy treatment with an oxygen mask around his neck.

Wrexham went on to beat a young United side mainly comprised of Under-21 players 3-1 at a sold-out Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, but Parkinson was furious with the tackle on Mullin.

He said: “Mulls is in hospital at the moment. He has a small puncture in his lung. I’ve just had the call and it will be tomorrow morning before the specialist sees him.

“It is a real blow for us, you can’t hide away from that. I thought it was a clumsy challenge from the goalkeeper and it should have been a straight red.

“If it is not denying a goalscoring opportunity, it is still a dangerous challenge.

“So, if you add the two scenarios together, he should have been off the pitch. It was a dangerous challenge and Mulls is our talisman.

“I’m fuming with it, I have to be honest about that. It was a clumsy, reckless challenge in a pre-season game. I can’t say any more than the fact I’m not happy with it at all.”

United were reduced to 10 men when Dan Gore was sent off and Elliot Lee, Aaron Hayden and Sam Dalby all scored for Wrexham.

However, the newly-promoted Red Dragons kick off their season in League Two against MK Dons in 10 days and Parkinson admits he does not know how long Mullin will be sidelined for.

“The way the lads responded after that was outstanding. That is what we are all about as a group – resilience and sticking together,” he said.

“I don’t know what happens next with Mulls. I’ve only just got the news in the second half. One of the physios went with him to hospital and we will find out later (the extent of the damage). No idea, as yet how long it will be.

Man United Wrexham Soccer
Wrexham beat a youthful Manchester United side (Gregory Bull/AP)

“But he’s out for the start of the season. If you have a punctured lung and only 10 days to get fit, you have to say that’s that.”

United coach Travis Binnion also reflected on the incident post-match.

“Obviously, there’s a challenge in the first half when Mullin gets injured, we hope he’s alright. I know Bish has reached out to him already and the referee could have sent him off for that,” Binnion said.

“It’s part and parcel of the game, nobody wants to see anyone get injured. He’s made an honest challenge, he’s come off worse. He’s already reached out to him.

“Booing him, it is what it is. He’s tried to reach out. He’s a great lad Bish, he hasn’t got a bad bone in his body.”

The PA news agency understands United are unhappy with Parkinson comments about Bishop, feeling he is inflaming the situation unnecessarily.