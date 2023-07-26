Defeat ends Republic of Ireland hopes of extending debut World Cup campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Defeat ends Republic of Ireland hopes of extending debut World Cup campaign

By Press Association
Canada players celebrate their second goal (PA)
Canada players celebrate their second goal (PA)

Republic of Ireland’s hopes of reaching the World Cup last 16 came to an end as Canada came from behind to beat Vera Pauw’s side 2-1 in their second group game in Perth.

Ireland, who had opened what is their debut campaign at a major tournament finals with last week’s 1-0 loss to co-hosts Australia, were set for an historic victory after captain Katie McCabe gave them an early lead, audaciously scoring direct from a corner in the fourth minute.

But things turned around as a Megan Connolly own goal restored parity in first-half stoppage time, and Adriana Leon then put Canada in front eight minutes into the second half.

McCabe saw a subsequent strike deflect wide as Ireland sought an equaliser but were unable to hit back against the Olympic champions.

As Canada move to the top of Group B on four points, one clear of Australia having played a game more, Ireland are left knowing they will be heading home after facing Nigeria in their final pool match in Brisbane next Monday.

While there was disruption for Ireland just before kick-off as Heather Payne felt a tweak in her hamstring during the warm-up and was replaced in the team by Aine O’Gorman, they made a great start to the game, putting Canada under pressure almost immediately.

And after Kyra Carusa brought a third-minute save out Kailen Sheridan and the ball went behind, the resulting corner brought the Girls in Green their first World Cup goal thanks to an outrageous effort from their skipper.

Canada v Republic of Ireland – FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 – Group B – Perth Rectangular Stadium
Republic of Ireland players celebrate after Katie McCabe opened the scoring early on (PA)

McCabe sent the corner spinning goalwards and although Sheridan got a slight touch it was not enough as the ball went in off the far post.

Ireland’s early momentum continued with Sinead Farrelly having a shot pushed behind by Sheridan and McCabe skewing off-target as she attempted a low drive.

Canada then started to show some threat as Jordyn Huitema’s firm strike was saved by Courtney Brosnan and Vanessa Gilles passed up a good opportunity, poking over the Irish bar from close range.

Canada v Republic of Ireland – FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 – Group B – Perth Rectangular Stadium
Courtney Brosnan, left, did not have a quiet evening in Perth (PA)

Denise O’Sullivan shot over at the other end and a Carusa effort was dealt with by Sheridan before Canada pulled level in time added on prior to the interval when Julia Grosso’s cross was diverted into her own net by Connolly.

There was also time just before the break for a header wide from Gilles as Canada looked to strike another blow.

After Canada boss Bev Priestman, the former England assistant coach, then made a treble substitution at half-time, it took a fine Brosnan save to deny Huitema early in the second half.

Canada v Republic of Ireland – FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 – Group B – Perth Rectangular Stadium
Adriana Leon celebrates the goal which won the game for Canada and ended Republic of Ireland hopes of reaching the last 16 (PA)

And moments later Canada had the lead as Leon prodded in having received the ball from Sophie Schmidt, one of the trio to have come on.

Carusa subsequently headed over before Ireland were on the back foot again, Brosnan making saves from Christine Sinclair, another introduced at half-time, and Huitema.

Ireland’s further efforts to salvage a point included a McCabe shot going wide off a Canada shirt and another being blazed into the stand, and there was also a late shot from distance by substitute Lily Agg caught by Sheridan before the final whistle confirmed their campaign would not go beyond the group stage.