Home Sport

Rangers boss Michael Beale says defeat to Olympiakos was ‘really good feedback’

By Press Association
Michael Beale’s side lost on Wednesday night (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Rangers manager Michael Beale welcomed the “feedback” after some poor defending contributed to a 3-1 Ibrox friendly defeat against Olympiakos.

Beale started with Robby McCrorie in goal and an experienced back four of James Tavernier, Ben Davies, John Souttar and Borna Barisic.

He told Rangers TV: “The goals we have let in are poor and it’s good we are getting that feedback now. All three of the goals were really, really poor defending. It’s a whole team thing so we need to look at that.

“Some of our approach play and some of the attacking play was good. Listen, it’s really good feedback. We trained hard coming into the game so I knew we would be a bit heavy in the legs so that’s on me.

Rangers v Olympiacos
Rangers midfielder Ianis Hagi, centre, is helped away after reacting (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“The biggest thing in pre-season is to give yourself big challenges to prepare.

“We are not giving up big chances but we are conceding goals. But better now in pre-season when we can continue to work, than in two weeks’ time.”

The front six positions for Rangers were filled with 2023 signings – Nico Raskin, Kieran Dowell and Todd Cantwell in midfield with summer arrivals Sam Lammers, Cyriel Dessers and Abdallah Sima ahead of them.

Raskin hit the post from long range early on but Rangers trailed at half-time.

Tavernier levelled from the spot early in the second half and Lammers forced some decent stops but the Greek side eased to victory as Beale made nine second-half changes.