Today at the World Cup: Australia rocked by Nigeria as Portugal earn first win

Nigeria sprung a shock at the World Cup on Thursday as they fought back from a goal down to beat co-hosts Australia 3-2.

Defending champions the United States and the Netherlands battled out a 1-1 draw in a rematch of the 2019 final, while Portugal registered their first ever win at this level, defeating fellow debutants Vietnam 2-0.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the day’s action.

Australia stunned

Australia goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold, right, reacts after Nigeria go 3-1 up (Katie Tucker/AP)

Having opened their campaign with a 1-0 win over the Republic of Ireland last week, Australia were left in danger of missing out on the last 16 following their second group game as Nigeria pulled off a stunning come-from-behind win in Brisbane.

The Matildas, again without injured captain and record scorer Sam Kerr, took the lead through an Emily van Egmond finish in first-half stoppage-time, but Uchenna Kanu restored parity before the break and the African side – ranked 30 places below Australia at 40th in the world – then went in front via Osinache Ohale’s 65th-minute header.

Substitute Asisat Oshoala added a third after 72 minutes, with Australia only able to reply with an Alanna Kennedy header deep in stoppage time, as Nigeria moved to the top of Group B, joining Canada on four points.

They will aim to secure a place in the last 16 when they face already-eliminated Ireland at the same venue on Monday, when Australia, now third, take on Canada in Melbourne looking to avoid an early exit. The second-placed team in this group will face the winners of England’s in the next round, and vice versa.

Heavyweights share the points

Lindsey Horan equalised for the United States against the Netherlands (Alysa Rubin/AP)

In Group E, the US and the Netherlands are first and second respectively with four points apiece following an engrossing draw in Wellington.

A 17th-minute strike from Jill Roord, teed up by Victoria Pelova, put the Dutch ahead.

The United States equalised just past the hour mark when Lindsey Horan headed in Rose Lavelle’s corner and Alex Morgan later thought she had completed a turnaround, but her finish was ruled out for offside.

History for Portugal

Telma Encarnacao, second right, notched the early opener in Portugal’s historic win against Vietnam (Abbie Parr/AP)

A point behind the top two in that group are Portugal after their historic result against Vietnam in Hamilton.

Telma Encarnacao scored in the seventh minute and Francisca Nazareth in the 14th – what proved the only goals despite Francisco Neto’s team having numerous further attempts, with Joana Marchao going closest with two efforts that hit the bar in the second half.

Portugal take on the US in their final pool match in Auckland next Tuesday while Vietnam, whose campaign is confirmed as ending at the group stage after two defeats, will face the Netherlands in Dunedin.

Post of the day

💪💃We did it in Brisbane📍 🇦🇺 Australia 2-3 Nigeria 🇳🇬 We bagged our first #FIFAWWC win, beating 10th world ranked team and co-host to go top of Group B on superior goals, with four points from two games. Thanks Nigerians, world over🤍#SoarSuperFalcons #FIFAWWC #AUSNGA pic.twitter.com/3csWr4F306 — NGSuper_Falcons (@NGSuper_Falcons) July 27, 2023

