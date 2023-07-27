Today at the World Cup: Australia rocked by Nigeria as Portugal earn first win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Today at the World Cup: Australia rocked by Nigeria as Portugal earn first win

By Press Association
Asisat Oshoala, left, came off the bench to score as Nigeria beat Australia 3-2 (Tertius Pickard/AP)
Asisat Oshoala, left, came off the bench to score as Nigeria beat Australia 3-2 (Tertius Pickard/AP)

Nigeria sprung a shock at the World Cup on Thursday as they fought back from a goal down to beat co-hosts Australia 3-2.

Defending champions the United States and the Netherlands battled out a 1-1 draw in a rematch of the 2019 final, while Portugal registered their first ever win at this level, defeating fellow debutants Vietnam 2-0.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the day’s action.

Australia stunned

Australia goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold, right, reacts after Nigeria go 3-1 up (Katie Tucker/AP)

Having opened their campaign with a 1-0 win over the Republic of Ireland last week, Australia were left in danger of missing out on the last 16 following their second group game as Nigeria pulled off a stunning come-from-behind win in Brisbane.

The Matildas, again without injured captain and record scorer Sam Kerr, took the lead through an Emily van Egmond finish in first-half stoppage-time, but Uchenna Kanu restored parity before the break and the African side – ranked 30 places below Australia at 40th in the world – then went in front via Osinache Ohale’s 65th-minute header.

Substitute Asisat Oshoala added a third after 72 minutes, with Australia only able to reply with an Alanna Kennedy header deep in stoppage time, as Nigeria moved to the top of Group B, joining Canada on four points.

They will aim to secure a place in the last 16 when they face already-eliminated Ireland at the same venue on Monday, when Australia, now third, take on Canada in Melbourne looking to avoid an early exit. The second-placed team in this group will face the winners of England’s in the next round, and vice versa.

Heavyweights share the points

Lindsey Horan celebrates after scoring against the Netherlands (Alysa Rubin/AP)
Lindsey Horan equalised for the United States against the Netherlands (Alysa Rubin/AP)

In Group E, the US and the Netherlands are first and second respectively with four points apiece following an engrossing draw in Wellington.

A 17th-minute strike from Jill Roord, teed up by Victoria Pelova, put the Dutch ahead.

The United States equalised just past the hour mark when Lindsey Horan headed in Rose Lavelle’s corner and Alex Morgan later thought she had completed a turnaround, but her finish was ruled out for offside.

History for Portugal

Portugal’s Telma Encarnacao (right) celebrates after scoring against Vietnam (Abbie Parr/AP)
Telma Encarnacao, second right, notched the early opener in Portugal’s historic win against Vietnam (Abbie Parr/AP)

A point behind the top two in that group are Portugal after their historic result against Vietnam in Hamilton.

Telma Encarnacao scored in the seventh minute and Francisca Nazareth in the 14th – what proved the only goals despite Francisco Neto’s team having numerous further attempts, with Joana Marchao going closest with two efforts that hit the bar in the second half.

Portugal take on the US in their final pool match in Auckland next Tuesday while Vietnam, whose campaign is confirmed as ending at the group stage after two defeats, will face the Netherlands in Dunedin.

Post of the day

Quote of the day

Up next

Group G: Argentina v South Africa (1am, Dunedin)
Group D: England v Denmark (9.30am, Sydney)
Group D: China v Haiti (midday, Adelaide)
all times BST