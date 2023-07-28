On this day in 2011: Sergio Aguero joins Manchester City in deal worth £35m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

On this day in 2011: Sergio Aguero joins Manchester City in deal worth £35m

By Press Association
Sergio Aguero signed for Manchester City, on this day in 2015 (Dave Thompson/PA)
Sergio Aguero completed a move to Manchester City from Atletico Madrid, on this day in 2011.

The Argentina international arrived at the Etihad Stadium on a five-year contract in a transfer worth £35million.

The transfer went down as one of the best in the club’s history as Aguero went on to win five Premier League titles, whilst being responsible for one of the greatest moments in the club’s history.

Soccer – Barclays Premier League – Manchester City v Swansea City – Etihad Stadium
Aguero scored two goals on his City debut (Martin Rickett/PA)

Aguero did not feature in pre-season or their Community Shield defeat to neighbours Manchester United, instead he was made to wait for his debut but made an instant impact with a brace against Swansea in a 30-minute cameo.

His goals were a sign of things to come and Aguero finished his first season in the Premier League by securing City a 3-2 victory over QPR with a winner in the fourth minute of stoppage time that won them the title on the final day of the 2011-12 campaign.

At the end of the following campaign, Aguero signed a new deal with City and more titles followed in 2014 and 2018 alongside three League Cup triumphs.

During the 2017-18 campaign, Aguero surpassed Eric Brook’s club record of 177 goals with a strike away to Napoli in the Champions League.

But injuries started to impede the Argentinian and – after more League Cup and title success – it was announced the 2020-21 season would be his last at the Etihad.

Two goals on his final appearance in a 5-0 win over Everton brought Aguero’s overall tally for City up to 260, capping his City career with another Premier League crown.

Soccer – Barclays Premier League – Manchester City v Queens Park Rangers – Etihad Stadium
Aguero’s strike against QPR won them the title in stoppage time (Peter Byrne/PA)

He was denied the perfect send off following defeat to Chelsea in the Champions League final in his last appearance before joining Barcelona.

But Aguero’s career was unfortunately cut short after experiencing discomfort in his chest.

Aguero tasted success on an international level after he helped Argentina to the Copa America and was recognised by City in May with his own statue outside the Etihad Stadium.