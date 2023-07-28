Football rumours: Bayern Munich officials fly to London in bid for Harry Kane

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Bayern Munich officials fly to London in bid for Harry Kane

By Press Association
Bayern Munich executives have flown to London in a bid to convince Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy to sell Harry Kane (John Walton/PA)
What the papers say

Executives at Bayern Munich have flown to London to try and convince Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy to sell Harry Kane, according to the Telegraph.

The German club will reportedly submit a bid worth around £86million for Kane. Paris St Germain are said to have been close to agreeing a deal with Tottenham but Bayern is Kane’s preferred destination of the two clubs.

Bayern are also interested in Manchester United’s David De Gea and Brentford’s David Raya, the Times said.

David Raya, who has put any contract talks on hold at Brentford, insists his future can wait
The Evening Standard says Chelsea have had another bid rejected, this time for 20-year-old Marseille striker Elye Wahi. The Blues offered the French club £24million.

Former Everton midfielder and now free agent James Rodriguez looks set to join Sao Paulo on a free transfer, the Sun reports.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Sofyan Amrabat: 90 Min says Manchester United are in talks with the 26-year-old Moroccan midfielder at Fiorentina as they look to move Fred out of the club.

Mohammed Kudus: Chelsea have suffered another transfer blow with the 22-year-old Ajax midfielder choosing Arsenal over the Blues as his preferred club, according to Football Transfers.