Lauren James praised and Riyad Mahrez bids farewell – Friday’s sporting social By Press Association July 28 2023, 5.48pm Share Lauren James praised and Riyad Mahrez bids farewell – Friday’s sporting social Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/5995627/lauren-james-praised-and-riyad-mahrez-bids-farewell-fridays-sporting-social/ Copy Link Lauren James earned plaudits for her performance at the World Cup (Zac Goodwin/PA) Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 28. Football Lauren James made an impact – and made her famous brother proud. What a way to score your first goal at a major tournament! 😱🔥 @laurenjamess22 🔥pic.twitter.com/JVTp46C9Ms— Lionesses (@Lionesses) July 28, 2023 Proud. pic.twitter.com/xaVKsoN1Zc— Reece James (@ReeceJames) July 28, 2023 England held on for victory. In it together 💙 pic.twitter.com/UJ63oUiqEG— Lionesses (@Lionesses) July 28, 2023 Riyad Mahrez said goodbye to Manchester City. Dear Cityzens,Today marks the end of an unforgettable chapter in my life, a five-year journey filled with countless memories. Before leaving, I wanted to thank the board, the manager and the staff for giving me the chance to prove myself at the highest level.To my teammates,… pic.twitter.com/81mVXGoKrH— Riyad Mahrez (@Mahrez22) July 28, 2023 Mohamed Salah bid farewell to Jordan Henderson. It was great having you as our captain and it sucks to see you go. Our journey together was a truly special one full of important trophies. I wish you the best in the next stage of your career. pic.twitter.com/6JU9tgUyHt— Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) July 28, 2023 Jude Bellingham is being stretched by Real Madrid. 🤸♂️ @BellinghamJude #RealMadridOnTour pic.twitter.com/fERRKO8wWa— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) July 28, 2023 Still the Beast. 𝗪𝗛𝗔𝗧. 𝗔. 𝗛𝗜𝗧. 🚀 @daRealAkinfenwa almost puts a hole in the net with a fierce strike! 😳We’re relieved the goalkeeper didn’t get in the way of this one 😅#TSTrophy 🏆🤝 With @ArnoldClark #Ad pic.twitter.com/LZKZByXBHn— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) July 28, 2023 Cricket Stuart Broad turned to the dark arts. 𝗡𝗮𝗺𝗲: Stuart Broad𝗢𝗰𝗰𝘂𝗽𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻: Mind Games ExtraordinaireIncredible, Broady 😂👏 #EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/MdeuNgrN2F— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 28, 2023 Good hands! Joe Root that is 𝗼𝘂𝘁𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 🤯Come for the catch, stay for Stuart Broad's reaction 😱#EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/W3QmdP1CAY— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 28, 2023 Tennis Emma Raducanu made progress. Formula One Qualifying day at Spa. Waking up and remembering it's qualifying day! 😉#BelgianGP #F1Sprint | @alo_oficial pic.twitter.com/5rPhw3wGlU— Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) July 28, 2023 It got quite wet…. Practice ✔️#VB77 #F1 #BelgianGP pic.twitter.com/MhHKpAyIeq— Valtteri Bottas (@ValtteriBottas) July 28, 2023 Cinematic. 🎬🌧️ pic.twitter.com/MI9gsC4kJj— Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) July 28, 2023 🌧️🌧️🌧️ pic.twitter.com/AswrMaM6WI— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) July 28, 2023 Easiest guess who ever… 😂#BelgianGP 🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/G6nYuPkw39— McLaren (@McLarenF1) July 28, 2023 dropping some FP1 pics 💧 pic.twitter.com/EZFVpXwWf4— Scuderia AlphaTauri (@AlphaTauriF1) July 28, 2023 Hamilton and Sainz using up the final seconds of FP1 #BelgianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/5o28EMgAjp— Formula 1 (@F1) July 28, 2023 Golf Sergio Garcia looking to continue his legacy! So proud! @TheSergioGarcia 🎀 pic.twitter.com/6HGQ1Ra3mS— Angela Garcia (@TheAngelaAkins) July 28, 2023