Kent slip into relegation zone after being thrashed by Nottinghamshire

Kent dropped into the bottom two of LV= Insurance County Championship Division One as they crashed to a heavy defeat against Nottinghamshire on Friday.

Dane Patterson took five for 41 and Brett Hutton four for 44 as Kent, set a notional target of 407, were skittled for just 85 in their second innings at Trent Bridge.

The hosts had declared on 372 for six after Will Young and Ben Slater both scored 87 and Joe Clarke a blistering 73 from 40 balls.

Match Drawn. 🤝 An unbeaten 51 run partnership between Procter (27*) and Sales (35*) sees the teams shake hands in the middle. pic.twitter.com/cfOPjj0muA — Northamptonshire CCC (@NorthantsCCC) July 28, 2023

Bottom side Northamptonshire batted out for a draw against Lancashire at Emirates Old Trafford.

The Red Rose finally declared in their first innings with a lead of 202, having reached 544 for seven with overnight pair George Balderson and Tom Hartley unbeaten on 49 and 24 respectively.

Northamptonshire were 213 for five, with captain Luke Procter and James Sales having shared an unbroken stand of 51, when the players shook hands. Emilio Gay had top-scored with 61.

Derbyshire openers Luis Reece and Harry Came shared in a county record first-wicket stand to earn a remarkable draw against Glamorgan at Derby.

The pair put on 360 as they batted throughout the final day, with Reece hitting 201 and Came 141.

𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛 𝗗𝗥𝗔𝗪𝗡 Unsurprisingly, the match ends in a draw after a magnificent unbeaten stand by Came and Reece for the hosts 🤝 We claimed all eight available bonus points in Derby and add 1⃣3⃣ points to our tally in Division Two 💪#OhGlammyGlammy | #DERvGLAM pic.twitter.com/iwwTsq44oU — Glamorgan Cricket 🏏 (@GlamCricket) July 28, 2023

Glamorgan, who had begun the day 125 ahead and hoping to force victory, failed to take a single wicket despite trying nine bowlers.

Worcestershire are in a dominant position after three days of their game against Gloucestershire at Cheltenham.

Joe Leach, Dillon Pennington and Adam Finch all finished with three wickets apiece as the hosts were bowled out for 301 in their first innings, to concede a deficit of 105, despite 115 from Oliver Price.

Jake Libby then top-scored with 117 and Matthew Waite added 62 as Worcestershire built up a commanding lead of 421 by reaching 316 for eight before the close.

Yorkshire’s clash with Durham at Scarborough was abandoned as a draw as play was washed out for a second successive day.