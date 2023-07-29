Today at the World Cup: Sweden put five past Italy as Jamaica make history

Amanda Ilestedt’s double helped to make it two wins for Sweden as they thumped Italy 5-0.

Group F is also taking shape after an historic win for Jamaica and France’s victory over Brazil left them tied at the top with one game remaining.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at all of today’s World Cup action.

Five-star Sweden

Rebecka Blomqvist was on the scoresheet in Sweden’s 5-0 victory (AP Photo/John Cowpland)

Sweden secured their place in the last 16 with a game to spare following a stunning 5-0 victory against Italy in Group G. A destructive period by the Swedes saw them score three goals in seven minutes with Ilestedt, Fridolina Rolfo and Stina Blackstenius all striking late in the first half.

New Arsenal signing Ilestedt grabbed her second of the game five minutes after the break and substitute Rebecka Blomqvist wrapped the game up in stoppage time.

Sweden top their group with two wins and will face either the United States, the Netherlands or Portugal in the knockouts, while Italy will qualify if they beat South Africa on Wednesday.

History for Jamaica

Allyson Swaby earned an historic win for Jamaica (AP Photo/Gary Day)

The Reggae Girlz are on the brink of qualifying for the knockout stages following a fantastic 1-0 win against Panama. Allyson Swaby, captaining in place of the suspended Khadija Shaw, scored the only goal of the game with a header in the 56th minute.

Defeat for Panama means they now exit the competition, but Swaby’s goal helped Jamaica earn their first-ever World Cup finals victory and they now face Brazil in their final group match.

Renard to the rescue

France are also eyeing a spot in the last 16 after captain Wendie Renard headed a late winner to earn her side a 2-1 victory against Brazil.

Eugenie le Sommer initially put Les Bleues ahead but Debinha levelled the score in the second half.

Renard had been an injury doubt ahead of the game, but the centre-half made the starting line-up and nodded in the decisive goal.

The win means France are now tied with Jamaica at the top of Group F, both earning four points and they have one game left against Panama.

Up Next

Group H: Korea Republic v Morocco (5:30am, Adelaide)

Group A: Norway v Philippines (8am, Auckland)

Group A: Switzerland v New Zealand (8am, Dunedin)

Group H: Germany v Colombia (10:30am, Sydney)

All times BST.