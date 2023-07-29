Today at the World Cup: Sweden put five past Italy as Jamaica make history

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Today at the World Cup: Sweden put five past Italy as Jamaica make history

By Press Association
Sweden scored five to beat Italy in today’s World Cup action (AP Photo/John Cowpland)
Amanda Ilestedt’s double helped to make it two wins for Sweden as they thumped Italy 5-0.

Group F is also taking shape after an historic win for Jamaica and France’s victory over Brazil left them tied at the top with one game remaining.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at all of today’s World Cup action.

Five-star Sweden

Rebecka Blomqvist
Rebecka Blomqvist was on the scoresheet in Sweden’s 5-0 victory (AP Photo/John Cowpland)

Sweden secured their place in the last 16 with a game to spare following a stunning 5-0 victory against Italy in Group G. A destructive period by the Swedes saw them score three goals in seven minutes with Ilestedt, Fridolina Rolfo and Stina Blackstenius all striking late in the first half.

New Arsenal signing Ilestedt grabbed her second of the game five minutes after the break and substitute Rebecka Blomqvist wrapped the game up in stoppage time.

Sweden top their group with two wins and will face either the United States, the Netherlands or Portugal in the knockouts, while Italy will qualify if they beat South Africa on Wednesday.

History for Jamaica

Allyson Swaby
Allyson Swaby earned an historic win for Jamaica (AP Photo/Gary Day)

The Reggae Girlz are on the brink of qualifying for the knockout stages following a fantastic 1-0 win against Panama. Allyson Swaby, captaining in place of the suspended Khadija Shaw, scored the only goal of the game with a header in the 56th minute.

Defeat for Panama means they now exit the competition, but Swaby’s goal helped Jamaica earn their first-ever World Cup finals victory and they now face Brazil in their final group match.

Renard to the rescue

France are also eyeing a spot in the last 16 after captain Wendie Renard headed a late winner to earn her side a 2-1 victory against Brazil.

Eugenie le Sommer initially put Les Bleues ahead but Debinha levelled the score in the second half.

Renard had been an injury doubt ahead of the game, but the centre-half made the starting line-up and nodded in the decisive goal.

The win means France are now tied with Jamaica at the top of Group F, both earning four points and they have one game left against Panama.

Up Next

Group H: Korea Republic v Morocco (5:30am, Adelaide)
Group A: Norway v Philippines (8am, Auckland)
Group A: Switzerland v New Zealand (8am, Dunedin)
Group H: Germany v Colombia (10:30am, Sydney)
All times BST.