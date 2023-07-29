Rangers boss Michael Beale ‘glad pre-season is out of the way’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Rangers boss Michael Beale ‘glad pre-season is out of the way’

By Press Association
Michael Beale is looking forward to the start of the cinch Premiership season (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Michael Beale is looking forward to the start of the cinch Premiership season (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Michael Beale watched Rangers battle back from a two-goal deficit to draw 2-2 against TSG Hoffenheim in Germany then revealed he was “glad pre-season is out the way”.

John Souttar and Ben Davies missed the friendly due to a sickness bug and with Conor Goldson working his way back to full fitness, veteran defender Leon Balogun, one of eight signings this summer, and 20-year-old Johnly Yfeko started in central defence.

Rangers trailed to goals from Pavel Kaderabek and Ihlas Bebou before skipper James Tavernier reduced the deficit after the break with a penalty after Ozan Kabak brought down Cyriel Dessers.

Tavernier then provided the cross for Sam Lammers to head home and level the scores.

Brazilian striker Danilo, signed from Feyenoord on a five-year deal on Friday, and Dujon Sterling, who had recovered from a knock, came on in the second half to make their first appearances, along with several other substitutes.

Rangers have also lost to Newcastle, beaten Hamburg and lost to Olympiacos in preparation for their cinch Premiership opener against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park on August 5 and Gers boss Beale is keen for the real action to start.

He told Rangers’ official Twitter account: “I was frustrated at half-time because even though we had a disastrous 24 hours with illness in the camp, I thought the two goals we let in in the first half were really poor.

“And actually we created some big chances ourselves and our last pass was out.

“I thought in the second half, we were very good. There was chances at both ends but the least we deserved was a draw.

“We were decent enough in possession, poor defensively and we improved in both areas in the second half.

“But the most important thing, again, was to face some challenges, try to problem-solve and overcome them and it was a good challenge today.

“It’s amazing. You come here with two defenders in Leon and Johnly and you end the game with no central defenders and these are scenarios that might happen in the season. So it wasn’t ideal in terms of preparation, everything like that.

“Overall, it was a really good friendly. The pitch was dry, the heat in the stadium, everyone could feel as well which made it a slow game at times but yes, food for thought and I’m glad pre-season is now out of the way.

“I can’t say I overly enjoy pre-season because I just want it out of the way, I want the games to be out of the way.

“We are integrating a lot of new players and we are also integrating Tom Lawrence and Kemar Roofe back from long injuries.

“We’ve had illness and injury and everything in between preparing for this game. It was our fourth game in 12 days and it’s been heavy on the legs, but it’s out of the way now and we get this nice normal week to Kilmarnock.

“We have the fantastic opportunity on Tuesday to train in front of our fans in an open day and then it will be onto business into the weekend.

“We’re looking forward to going to Kilmarnock and starting the season.”