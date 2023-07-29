Stuart Broad announces his retirement from cricket at end of final Ashes Test

England bowler Stuart Broad will retire from Test cricket following the Ashes.

The 37-year-old made the announcement at stumps on day three of the final Test against Australia at the Kia Oval.

Broad has taken 602 wickets in 167 Tests, making him the second most successful paceman in Test history behind team-mate James Anderson.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Matches: 1️⃣6️⃣7️⃣☝️ Wickets: 6️⃣0️⃣2️⃣ 🏏 Runs: 3️⃣6️⃣5️⃣4️⃣ 🏆 4x Ashes wins🌍 1x T20 World Cup 🎖️ MBE for services to cricket Thank you, Broady ❤️ — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 29, 2023

“Tomorrow or Monday will be my last game of cricket,” he told Sky Sports.

“It’s been a wonderful ride, a huge privilege to wear the Nottinghamshire and England badge as much as I have.

“It’s been a wonderful series to be part of and I’ve always wanted to finish at the top. This series just feels like it’s been one of the most enjoyable and entertaining that I’ve been part of.”

Broad, who made his Test debut against Sri Lanka in 2007, sits fifth on the all-time list of Test wicket-takers.

Alongside team-mate Anderson, he is one of only two fast bowlers to pass 600 Test wickets for their country and took his 150th Ashes wicket in his final game this week.

Stuart Broad made his Test debut in 2007 (John Walton/PA)

The Nottinghamshire player leaves international cricket with a number of honours to his name, including the 2010 T20 World Cup and four Ashes series wins.

He informed England captain Ben Stokes of his decision on Friday evening before speaking with the rest of the squad on Saturday morning.

“I have thought a lot about it and even up until 8pm last night, I wasn’t 50/50 but I was a little bit unsure,” continued Broad.

“But once I went to Stokesy’s room and told him I felt really happy.

“England v Australia has always been the pinnacle for me – I have loved the battles with Australia that have come my way and the team’s way, I have a love affair with the Ashes and I think I wanted my last bat and bowl to be in Ashes cricket.”

A statement from the ECB read: “The England and Wales Cricket Board would like to thank Stuart for his incredible dedication and contribution to English cricket and we wish him well for the remainder of his final Test match and the future.”