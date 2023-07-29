From T20 World Cup success to Ashes triumphs – Stuart Broad’s career in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

From T20 World Cup success to Ashes triumphs – Stuart Broad’s career in pictures

By Press Association
Broad (centre) helped England to T20 World Cup victory in 2009 (Rebecca Naden/PA)
England bowler Stuart Broad has announced he will retire from Test cricket following the Ashes.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at his international career in pictures.

Broad burst onto the scene, helping Leicestershire to win the T20 Cup (Malcolm Couzens/PA)
Broad, top, and Kevin Pietersen celebrate after running out West Indies batter Brian Lara during the 2007 ICC Cricket World Cup (Rebecca Naden/PA)
Broad, centre, and his England team-mates celebrate taking the wicket of West Indies’ batter Devon Smith during a One Day International at Lord’s in July 2007 (Lindsey Parnaby/PA)
Broad takes the acclaim after dismissing Sri Lanka’s Chaminda Vaas to claim his first Test wicket on debut in Colombo in December 2007 (Gareth Copley/PA)
Broad, second left, with England team-mates, including Kevin Pietersen, Alastair Cook, Paul Collingwood and James Anderson, during a 2008 kit launch at Lord’s (Sean Dempsey/PA)
Broad shows his frustration during England’s 2008 ODI series in India (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Broad with sister Gemma, England’s assistant video analyst, during the 2009 Ashes (Gareth Copley/PA)
Broad celebrates bowling Australia captain Ricky Ponting during the fourth day of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s in 2009 (Gareth Copley/PA)
Broad with the urn in the changing room at the Oval in 2009 following the first of his four successful Ashes series (Gareth Copley/PA)
Pietersen, Broad, Graham Swann and Paul Collingwood, left to right, celebrate England winning the 2010 ICC World Twenty20 at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados (Rebecca Naden/PA)
Broad celebrates scoring a century against Pakistan at Lord’s in 2010. He made 169 off 297 balls before being trapped lbw by Saeed Ajmal (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Broad, Anderson, Pietersen and Prior pose for a photograph with the then Mayor of London Boris Johnson at a reception in Mumbai, India in 2012 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Broad and Prior celebrate with the Ashes urn at Lord’s in 2013 (Adam Davy/PA)
Broad, left, shares a laugh with long-term England team-mate Anderson during the 2013-14 Ashes at the MCG in Melbourne (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Broad celebrates taking the wicket of Australia’s Steve Smith during day two of the fourth Ashes Test in 2015. He registered career-best figures of eight for 15 at Trent Bridge (Nick Potts/PA)
Broad and Joe Root celebrate after winning the 2015 Ashes following the fourth Test at Trent Bridge (Philip Brown/PA)
Broad celebrates taking the wicket of West Indies batter Kraigg Brathwaite at Old Trafford in 2020 to become only the seventh bowler to reach 500 career Test wickets (Martin Rickett/PA)
Broad, left, and Anderson relax during a nets session at Edgbaston in June 2021 (Martin Rickett/PA)
Broad celebrates taking the wicket of Australia’s Travis Head – the 600th Test dismissal of his career – in the penultimate match of the 2023 Ashes series (Mike Egerton/PA)
Broad with former England captain Michael Atherton after announcing his retirement on Sky Sports following day three of the fifth Ashes Test (Mike Egerton/PA)