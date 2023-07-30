Today at the World Cup: Colombia shock Germany, co-hosts New Zealand knocked out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Today at the World Cup: Colombia shock Germany, co-hosts New Zealand knocked out

By Press Association
Manuela Vargas struck in stoppage time as Germany suffered a rare group stage defeat the Women’s World Cup (Rick Rycroft/AP)
Manuela Vanegas ripped up the script at the Women's World Cup as her stoppage-time strike for Colombia condemned Germany to a shock 2-1 defeat.

Manuela Vanegas ripped up the script at the Women’s World Cup as her stoppage-time strike for Colombia condemned Germany to a shock 2-1 defeat.

Co-hosts New Zealand were knocked out of the tournament as they were held to a goalless draw by Switzerland, while Norway thrashed the Philippines 6-0 as Morocco edged out South Korea 1-0.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at all of today’s World Cup action.

Colombia stun Germany

WWCup Germany Colombia Soccer
It was Germany’s first group-stage defeat at a Women’s World Cup since 1995 (Mark Baerk/AP)

Germany suffered their first World Cup group stage defeat since 1995 in dramatic fashion in Sydney.

Real Madrid teenager Linda Caicedo’s outstanding strike gave Colombia a 52nd-minute lead, but Germany thought they had rescued a draw when Alexandra Popp scored from the penalty spot in the 89th minute.

But Colombia shocked the two-time world champions when Vanegas headed in Leicy Santos’ corner deep into stoppage time.

It means Colombia need only a point from their final group game against Morocco to top the group, with Germany perhaps needing to beat South Korea to advance.

New Zealand go out

WWCup New Zealand Switzerland Soccer
New Zealand saluted their fans after their World Cup exit (Andrew Cornaga/AP)

The World Cup lost the first of its two co-hosts on Sunday as a goalless draw for New Zealand was not enough in Group A.

The Football Ferns had recorded an historic first win over Norway on the opening night of the tournament, but the stalemate in Wellington saw Switzerland top the group, while New Zealand were left level on points with Norway.

And Norway had a vastly superior goal difference after finishing their group campaign with a 6-0 win over the Philippines, with Sophie Roman Haug scoring a hat-trick.

Benzina makes history

WWCup South Korea Morocco Soccer
Morocco’s Nouhaila Benzina became the first player to wear a head covering for religious reasons at a Women’s World Cup (James Elsby/AP)

Nouhaila Benzina became the first player to wear a hijab at a World Cup as she helped Morocco to a 1-0 win over South Korea.

Benzina, 25, made her first appearance of the tournament in her side’s final group game, which Morocco won thanks to Ibtissam Jraidi’s sixth-minute header – the nation’s first-ever Women’s World Cup win.

FIFA authorised the wearing of head coverings for religious reasons in 2014.

Post of the day

Quote of the day

Ali Riley thanks fans
New Zealand co-captain Ali Riley took the positives after they were knocked out (Andrew Cornaga/AP)

“There’s a lot of tears out there but they should be so proud, we fought really hard. There’s such disappointment but I want everyone to be proud of what we’ve achieved. I really think we’ve inspired the country. I hope little girls across New Zealand and the world now will start playing sport and feel they can achieve whatever they put their mind to” – New Zealand co-captain Ali Riley.

What’s up next

Group B: Canada v Australia (Melbourne, 11am)

Group B: Republic of Ireland v Nigeria (Brisbane, 11am)

Group C: Costa Rica v Zambia (Hamilton, 8am)

Group C: Japan v Spain (Wellington, 8am)

All times BST