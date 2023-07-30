England looking for final fairytale from retiring Stuart Broad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
England looking for final fairytale from retiring Stuart Broad

By Press Association
Does Stuart Broad have ‘one more fairytale’ left in him? (John Walton/PA)
Does Stuart Broad have 'one more fairytale' left in him? (John Walton/PA)

England are hoping that retiring seamer Stuart Broad has “one more fairytale left” as they look to salvage a 2-2 draw on the final day of the Ashes.

Australia offered Broad a guard of honour on Sunday morning but went all out to ruin his farewell appearance at the Kia Oval.

Long-time foe David Warner joined series top-scorer Usman Khawaja to put on 135 without loss on day four before rain arrived to wipe out play midway through the afternoon session.

Usman Khawaja, left, celebrates his half-century with David Warner
Usman Khawaja, left, and David Warner made unbeaten half-centuries on a truncated fourth day (Mike Egerton/PA)

That left the tourists needing another 249 on day five to reel in their target of 384 – a chase that would go down as the second highest by any Australia side and eighth highest in Test history.

England need another 10 wickets to claim victory and take a deserved share of the spoils but failed to generate a clear-cut chance in their first 38 overs, with Broad wicketless from six.

He had already signed off his batting career in perfect fashion, smashing his last ball for six during a brief cameo, and assistant coach Marcus Trescothick is pulling for the 37-year-old to depart in romantic fashion.

“We don’t quite see the fairytales that we want to see at times but it would be lovely to dream of it,” he said.

“If there was one more fairytale left it would be ideal if it was Stuart’s last five-for. One or two wickets to win and he runs in and gets his last five-for…something like that would be brilliant wouldn’t it?

David Warner, right, and Travis Head share a joke with Stuart Broad, left, as he leaves the field after batting
David Warner, right, and Travis Head share a joke with Stuart Broad as he leaves the field after batting (Mike Egerton/PA)

“He’s going out right on top, isn’t he? To think you could hit your last ball for six, it was great. Most people finish when their stumps are knocked over or they’ve nicked one to slip.

“He got a great reception, it was really nice. For Stuart to get a just reward for the hard work and dedication he’s put in for such a long time was really nice to see.”

Trescothick insisted England were always expecting a tough finish despite the size of their lead and brushed aside the idea that the emotion around Broad’s departure had contributed to their tricky time in the field.

“We go about the business in the same way. We’re trying to win an Ashes Test match,” he said.

“We want to win the game for the team but you’ve got that something extra with it being Stuart’s last game. Let’s go out and win it.

“It’s been great watching the tributes that they’ve put on the TV and some of the footage they’ve put out but these guys are very professional about what they’ve got to do and and that will be no different on the last day.

“The game is in a great position and we’re still pretty positive about the job we’ve got to do. A couple of early ones in the morning and suddenly we’re right back on and right in the mix again.”

Trescothick confirmed that Mark Wood was passed fit, despite England holding their fastest bowler back until the 33rd over of the innings, but accepted both he and spinner Moeen Ali (groin) were struggling through after a draining summer.

“Woody’s fit to bowl, but like pretty much everybody else there are little aches and pains off the back of a big five-Test series,” he said.

“Moeen obviously had the little niggle but it’s been easier over the last couple of days. It’s not 100 per cent, of course it’s not. It probably won’t be for two or three weeks now but we’ve got a little bit out of him and will continue to try to do that again.”