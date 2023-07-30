Sadio Mane set for medical ahead of move to Saudi Arabia – reports

Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mane is to undergo a medical at Al-Nassr on Monday, according to reports.

The 31-year-old forward looks set to become the next big-name star heading to the Saudi Pro League with the Bundesliga champions, who confirmed on Saturday that negotiations were taking place, now said to have agreed a fee with Al-Nassr.

After announcing their team for a pre-season friendly with Japanese side Kawasaki Frontale, Bayern tweeted: “Sadio Mane is in contract talks ahead of a possible transfer and so is not in today’s squad.”

Sadio Mane won the Champions League during a fine spell at Liverpool (Mike Egerton/PA)

The 31-year-old Senegal forward has struggled for form in Germany since joining from Liverpool last summer for £35million.

During a tough season, injury saw him miss the 2022 World Cup and we was fined and suspended by Bayern after a training ground bust-up with team-mate Leroy Sane.

He now appears ready to move to Saudi and link up with Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcelo Brozovic at Al-Nassr, having also been linked with Al-Ahli and a reunion with former Liverpool team-mate Roberto Firmino.

Having first moved to England with Southampton, Mane switched to Anfield in 2016 and went on to score 120 goals in 269 appearances, winning the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup and Club World Cup on Merseyside.