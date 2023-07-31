Manchester United end US tour with disappointing defeat

Manchester United’s US tour ended with a disappointing 3-2 friendly defeat against Borussia Dortmund in Las Vegas.

Having beaten Arsenal before their youngsters lost to Wrexham and first team fell to Real Madrid, the Red Devils stumbled to another defeat as their Stateside trip came to a close.

Diogo Dalot’s superb curling effort gave United a deserved lead at the stunning Allegiant Stadium, only for Donyell Malen to grab a brace during two minutes of madness just before half-time.

Antony drew United level before Harry Maguire – booed at the start by some and admonished by Andre Onana for a second-half error – saw a header come back off his own bar.

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford, top, drives against Borussia Dortmund’s Antonios Papadopoulos (John Locher/AP)

The helter-skelter theme continued throughout as both sides made sweeping alterations, Youssoufa Moukoko eventually giving Dortmund the win after cutting out an Aaron Wan-Bissaka pass.

Erik ten Hag made 11 changes from Wednesday’s loss to Madrid with Scott McTominay handed the armband ahead of recently deposed skipper Maguire.

There were some jeers for the 30-year-old when his name was read out, just as there was when he put an early diagonal ball out of play.

Omari Forson, the least experienced starter in Nevada, forced Gregor Kobel into a low save after reading a lax Dortmund pass.

United were in control for the most part and went ahead in stunning fashion midway through the first half, with Dalot’s brilliant 22-yard curler finding the top right corner.

Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot, right, battles for the ball with Borussia Dortmund’s Julian Ryerson (John Locher/AP)

Eyebrows were raised in the 37th minute when Forson was hooked by ten Hag. The 19-year-old had been booked for a heated exchange with Karim Adeyemi just before and the United boss spent 30 seconds explaining his decision on the touchline.

Things were looking comfortable for United, only for Dortmund to turn the match on its head just before the break.

Brandon Williams slipped as Adeyemi raced down the right with United failing to clear as the ball popped up for Malen to slam home from six yards.

Dortmund had their second just 18 seconds after play restarted.

Their high press ended with Tom Heaton playing out to Victor Lindelof, whose ball was cut out by Marcel Sabitzer and the former United loanee quickly fed Malen to score again.

Borussia Dortmund’s Emre Can tackles Manchester United’s Scott McTominay (John Locher/AP)

Williams had heated words with a team-mate after playing the Dortmund forward onside and half-time introduction Andre Onana was the next to bellow at a colleague.

The new signing raced over to admonish Maguire after his mistake had led to a Sebastian Haller shot on goal and Adeyemi striking just wide.

United survived that moment and drew level in the 52nd minute. Mats Hummels’ poor clearance was cut out by Donny van de Beek and Antony met the ball with a low shot home.

Maguire inadvertently directed a header off his own crossbar when trying to clear a corner and Dortmund went back ahead in the 71st minute when they picked off a pass by Wan-Bissaka and broke, with Marco Reus’ ball to the far post turned in by Moukoko.

Antony somehow shot across the face of goal after Marcus Rashford was denied with Joe Hugill also seeing an attempt saved.