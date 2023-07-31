The sporting weekend in pictures

Stuart Broad’s hopes of retiring in a blaze of glory threatened to go awry as his old rival David Warner helped Australia puncture the party atmosphere in the final Ashes Test.
Broad smashed his final ball as a batter for six, but then saw Warner and fellow opener Usman Khawaja reach 135 without loss in pursuit of 384 to secure a 3-1 series victory.
Away from the Kia Oval, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen made it eight wins in succession in the Belgian Grand Prix, while France’s Celine Boutier won her maiden major title on home soil in the Amundi Evian Championship.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s action.