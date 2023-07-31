The sporting weekend in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
Stuart Broad, who has announced his retirement from cricket, during day four of the fifth LV= Insurance Ashes Series Test match at The Kia Oval (John Walton/PA)

Stuart Broad’s hopes of retiring in a blaze of glory threatened to go awry as his old rival David Warner helped Australia puncture the party atmosphere in the final Ashes Test.

Broad smashed his final ball as a batter for six, but then saw Warner and fellow opener Usman Khawaja reach 135 without loss in pursuit of 384 to secure a 3-1 series victory.

Away from the Kia Oval, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen made it eight wins in succession in the Belgian Grand Prix, while France’s Celine Boutier won her maiden major title on home soil in the Amundi Evian Championship.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s action.

Stuart Broad
Stuart Broad receives a guard of honour from Australia’s players as he makes his way out for the start of day four of the fifth LV= Insurance Ashes Series Test at The Kia Oval (John Walton/PA)
Stuart Broad
Broad hits what proved his last ball as a batter in Test cricket for six (Mike Egerton/PA)
Max Verstappen
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, right, and team-mate Sergio Perez celebrate on the podium after the Dutchman’s victory in the Belgian Grand Prix (Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP)
Manuel Vanegas
Colombia’s Manuela Vanegas, centre, celebrates her match-winner during the 2-1 victory over Germany in the Women’s World Cup (Rick Rycroft/AP)
Celine Boutier
Celine Boutier poses with the trophy after winning her first major title in the Evian Championship (Lewis Joly/AP)
Terence Crawford
Terence Crawford, left, on his way to victory over Errol Spence Jr in their welterweight title unification fight in Las Vegas (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun/AP)
Tom Lineham
Tom Lineham scores a try for Wakefield in their impressive win against his former side Warrington (Martin Rickett/PA)
Warrington Wolves head coach Daryl Powell left his role after a sixth straight defeat at bottom-of-the-table Wakefield
Warrington head coach Daryl Powell left his role after a sixth successive defeat in all competitions at bottom-of-the-table Wakefield (Martin Rickett/PA)
Iga Swiatek
Home favourite Iga Swiatek on her way to victory over Laura Siegemund in the final of the Poland Open in Warsaw (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)
Alex Cejka
Alex Cejka, right, defeated Padraig Harrington on the second play-off hole at the 2023 Senior Open Championship at Royal Porthcawl (Nick Potts/PA)
Lee Hodges
Lee Hodges kisses the trophy after winning the 3M Open in Minnesota (Bruce Kluckhohn/AP)
Demi Vollering holds her trophy after winning the Tour de France Femmes in Pau
Demi Vollering holds her trophy after winning the Tour de France Femmes in Pau (Bob Edme/AP)