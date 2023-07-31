Football rumours: Bayern Munich step up chase for David Raya

What the papers say

The race to sign Brentford’s Spanish goalkeeper David Raya has stepped up with Bayern Munich the latest strong pursuers. The Guardian reports the German club are looking to sign the 27-year-old, who is also wanted by Arsenal, after having a loan offer turned down.

Manchester United’s Harry Maguire (PA)

England defender Harry Maguire’s future remains in doubt. According to the Daily Mirror, West Ham have ended their interest in taking the 30-year-old from Manchester United due to the price tag and wage demands.

Tottenham defender Sergio Reguilon, 26, could be on his way out of the Premier League. The Daily Mail reports the Spanish full-back is a target for Real Sociedad.

Across London, Arsenal are looking to add to their summer signings. According to the Daily Express, Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus, 22, from Ajax is on their list of targets.

Social media round-up

Crystal Palace are set to sign Brazilian talent Matheus França! Documents are being exchanged between clubs — here we go 🚨🔵🔴🇧🇷 #CPFC Understand Flamengo will receive €20m fixed fee plus €10m in add-ons. Medical booked for next week, as per @cahemota. Done deal. pic.twitter.com/Kb5RZuOTTU — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 30, 2023

Dean Henderson’s long-awaited Nottingham Forest transfer in doubthttps://t.co/E07LfpFkbR — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) July 30, 2023

Players to watch

Paris St Germain are anticipating further player-plus-cash offers for Kylian Mbappe (PA)

Kylian Mbappe: Chelsea are the latest club reportedly interested in taking the France forward, 24, from Paris St-Germain after weekend reports linking him with Liverpool.

Alex Scott: Wolves are being linked with a final offer for the midfielder, 19, after Bristol City turned down bids of £18 million and £20 million.