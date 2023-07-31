A statistical look as the Women’s World Cup reaches 1,000 goals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

A statistical look as the Women’s World Cup reaches 1,000 goals

By Press Association
Barbra Banda scored the Women’s World Cup’s 1,000th goal (Andrew Cornaga/AP)
Barbra Banda scored the Women’s World Cup’s 1,000th goal (Andrew Cornaga/AP)

Zambia’s Barbra Banda scored the 1,000th goal in Women’s World Cup history as her side signed off with a 3-1 win over Costa Rica.

Both teams had already been eliminated, but after Lushomo Mweemba scored Zambia’s first ever goal at a World Cup – men’s or women’s – star striker Banda tucked away a penalty to bring up another landmark.

Here, the PA news agency takes a statistical look at the first 1,000 goals.

Tournament totals

The 2015 and 2019 tournaments, having expanded to 24 teams, unsurprisingly hold the record for most goals overall with 146 apiece – a record that is almost certain to be broken this year after a further increase to 32 nations.

Three of the 16-team tournaments also racked up centuries, though, with 1999 being the highest-scoring edition on a goals-per-game basis with 123 in 32 matches, an average of 3.84.

There were 99 in 26 games at each of the first two stagings in 1991 and 1995, averaging 3.81 per match to sit just behind 1999 by that measure.

There were 107 goals in 2003 and 111 four years later, each in 32 games and averaging over three per match, with that average dipping to an all-time low of 2.69 in 2011 (86 in 32 games) and recovering only as far as 2.81 per game for the two 24-team events.

By the conclusion of Zambia’s game and Japan’s concurrent win over Spain, this summer’s tournament had seen 87 goals in 36 games for an average of 2.42 – meaning it is on track for the most goals (155) but the lowest average ever.

Top teams

All-time top-scoring nations at the Women's World Cup (graphic)
The United States and Germany have each contributed a century of goals to the total of 1,000 (PA graphic)

The United States and Germany have been the two dominant teams in women’s football and have won six of the eight previous tournaments between them – four American wins and two for Germany.

The USA have scored 142 goals at the competition, including their four so far in Group E this year, while Germany’s 6-0 win over Morocco helped lift their all-time total to 128.

Norway, one of the remaining two champions along with Japan, beat the Philippines by the same scoreline to qualify from Group A and move within one of a century of their own.

Fellow Scandinavian side Sweden rank fourth with 78, hammering Italy 5-0 to open up a gap over Brazil (71).

China (54) were the only other side to contribute 50 or more of the 1,000 goals, with Japan on 48 at the time Banda’s landmark effort hit the net as they led Spain 2-0 before going on to complete their half-century in an eventual 4-0 win. England have 45, with Australia and Canada completing the top 10 even before their meeting in Group B on Monday.

Zambia were the 41st nation to score at a Women’s World Cup, with 44 having played and only 2023 debutants Haiti, Vietnam and Panama yet to find the net.

Record scorers

Marta
Marta is the Women’s World Cup’s record scorer (James Elsby/AP)

Brazil forward Marta is playing at her sixth World Cup, one short of compatriot Formiga’s record of seven, and is the competition’s record scorer with 17 goals.

That included winning the 2007 Golden Boot with seven, and leaves her three clear of Germany’s Birgit Prinz and American Abby Wambach at the top of the all-time charts.

Michelle Akers’ tally of 12 for the USA includes a record 10 at one tournament, in 1991, while China’s Sun Wen, Brazil’s Cristiane and Germany’s Bettina Wiegmann each scored 11.

Carli Lloyd (USA), Ann-Kristin Aarones (Norway), Heidi Mohr (Germany) and current Canada captain Christine Sinclair are the other players in double figures.

Banda pairs with former China defender Ma Li to book-end the scoring of the 1,000 goals. Ma headed in Wu Weiying’s free-kick against Norway in 1991 for the tournament’s first goal as China won the opening game 4-0 as hosts.