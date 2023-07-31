Pace, power and potential – what are Man Utd getting with £64m Rasmus Hojlund?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pace, power and potential – what are Man Utd getting with £64m Rasmus Hojlund?

By Press Association
Rasmus Hojlund is close to joining Manchester United (Nigel French/PA)
Rasmus Hojlund is on the brink of joining Manchester United from Atalanta.

Rasmus Hojlund is on the brink of joining Manchester United from Atalanta.

The clubs have agreed a deal in principle worth £64million for the highly-rated Denmark striker.

Here, the PA news agency takes a closer look at United’s new frontman.

Who is Hojlund?

AFC Bournemouth v Atalanta – Pre Season Friendly – Vitality Stadium
Rasmus Hojlund is heading to the Premier League (Nigel French/PA)

The 20-year-old Dane began his career at FC Copenhagen before moving to Austrian side Sturm Graz in January last year. His 12 goals in 21 games prompted Atalanta to sign him in August and he scored nine goals in Serie A last season. He has also scored six in six matches for Denmark.

What are his strengths?

AFC Bournemouth v Atalanta – Pre Season Friendly – Vitality Stadium
Hojlund scored nine goals in Serie A last season (Nigel French/PA)

Standing over 6ft tall, Hojlund is a classic penalty-area poacher with an explosive left foot and searing pace. His boss at Atalanta, Gian Piero Gasperini, claims the striker can run 100 metres in under 11 seconds. United manager Erik ten Hag clearly sees the potential in the youngster.

So is he the new Erling Haaland?

Gasperini thinks so. He said recently: “He has very similar characteristics to Haaland. He is so quick.

“Considering his height, he has a low centre of gravity and can move his legs very fast. I am convinced he’ll have a great career, he just gets stronger every day.”

What do his new team-mates think?

Nottingham Forest v Manchester United – Carabao Cup – Semi Final – First Leg – City Ground
Christian Eriksen is looking forward to linking up with his fellow Dane (Tim Goode/PA)

“He’s a strong number nine,” United midfielder Christian Eriksen, an international colleague of Hojlund, told the PA news agency.

“He’s developed a lot in the last year from when I first saw him with the national team (to) a year’s time, so, yeah, he’s a very good player.”