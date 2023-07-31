Pace, power and potential – what are Man Utd getting with £64m Rasmus Hojlund?

Rasmus Hojlund is on the brink of joining Manchester United from Atalanta.

The clubs have agreed a deal in principle worth £64million for the highly-rated Denmark striker.

Here, the PA news agency takes a closer look at United’s new frontman.

Who is Hojlund?

The 20-year-old Dane began his career at FC Copenhagen before moving to Austrian side Sturm Graz in January last year. His 12 goals in 21 games prompted Atalanta to sign him in August and he scored nine goals in Serie A last season. He has also scored six in six matches for Denmark.

What are his strengths?

Standing over 6ft tall, Hojlund is a classic penalty-area poacher with an explosive left foot and searing pace. His boss at Atalanta, Gian Piero Gasperini, claims the striker can run 100 metres in under 11 seconds. United manager Erik ten Hag clearly sees the potential in the youngster.

So is he the new Erling Haaland?

Gasperini thinks so. He said recently: “He has very similar characteristics to Haaland. He is so quick.

“Considering his height, he has a low centre of gravity and can move his legs very fast. I am convinced he’ll have a great career, he just gets stronger every day.”

What do his new team-mates think?

“He’s a strong number nine,” United midfielder Christian Eriksen, an international colleague of Hojlund, told the PA news agency.

“He’s developed a lot in the last year from when I first saw him with the national team (to) a year’s time, so, yeah, he’s a very good player.”