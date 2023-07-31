Chelsea and Barcelona pursuing player-plus-cash deals for Kylian Mbappe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chelsea and Barcelona pursuing player-plus-cash deals for Kylian Mbappe

By Press Association
Kylian Mbappe’s future has been the subject of intense speculation this summer (Lewis Joly/AP).
Chelsea and Barcelona are understood to be the clubs working hardest to pull off a player-plus-cash deal for Paris St Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe.

Sources close to PSG have indicated the Blues’ co-owner Todd Boehly is trying to put together a deal for the 24-year-old, who seems certain to leave Paris either for a fee this summer or for nothing next year.

Spanish champions Barcelona have also been actively pursuing a player swap deal, the PA news agency understands.

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly
The French club are also anticipating a renewed attempt from Saudi club Al Hilal to persuade Mbappe to agree personal terms.

He reportedly refused to even meet with an Al Hilal delegation in Paris last week.

The Saudis were given permission to speak to Mbappe by PSG after lodging a world record £259million bid earlier this month.

PSG fear all efforts to sign Mbappe this summer will be in vain, though.

Sources close to the club are convinced he has already agreed a deal to sign for Real Madrid on a free transfer and secure a 160m euro (£138m) signing-on fee.

Michael Emenalo is in charge of player recruitment for the Saudi Pro League
The Saudi league is still understood to be pushing hard to secure Mbappe as its marquee player, having appointed former Chelsea technical director Michael Emenalo as the director of football at its Player Acquisition Centre of Excellence (PACE) to lead recruitment centrally for the league’s clubs.

Speculation around Mbappe increased in intensity in June when it became clear he would not activate the one-year extension in his PSG deal to keep him under contract until 2025.

His exit from the club seemed almost certain when he was omitted from the pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea, which sparked the rush of interest in him, including the world-record bid from Al Hilal.