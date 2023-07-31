Leigh Wood to face Josh Warrington in all-British world featherweight title bout

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Leigh Wood to face Josh Warrington in all-British world featherweight title bout

By Press Association
Leigh Wood, pictured, will face Josh Warrington in October (Martin Rickett/PA)
Leigh Wood, pictured, will face Josh Warrington in October (Martin Rickett/PA)

Leigh Wood and Josh Warrington will clash in an all-British world featherweight title fight at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena on October 7.

The 34-year-old Wood will put his WBA version of the title on the line against Leeds favourite Warrington, who is looking to bounce back after losing his IBF crown to Luis Alberto Lopez in December.

The Nottingham fighter, who gained revenge over Mauricio Lara to reclaim his crown in May, believes the bout is one of the biggest all-British offerings currently in the sport.

Mauricio Lara v Leigh Wood – AO Arena
Leigh Wood (right) got the better of Mauricio Lara last time out (Martin Rickett/PA)

Wood said: “In terms of the followings we’ve got, the football clubs and the cities, this is arguably the biggest British rivalry in the sport.

“For me, it doesn’t really get any bigger. Our styles will gel and that should make for a very exciting and entertaining fight.

“Josh has some great wins on his record and is obviously a two-time world champion, but this is a fight that he cannot lose.”

Josh Warrington v Luis Alberto Lopez – First Direct Arena
Josh Warrington (right) wants to bounce back from defeat last time out (Tim Goode/PA)

Warrington believes he has been written off by Wood following his loss to Lopez – his first career defeat at his Leeds base – and is eager to seize the opportunity to move back into major unification bouts.

“I’m obsessed in becoming a three-weight world champion, to get back on top and that is going to show on the night,” said Warrington.