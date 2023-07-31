Sir Bobby remembered, England relive Euros triumph – Monday’s sporting social By Press Association July 31 2023, 6.03pm Share Sir Bobby remembered, England relive Euros triumph – Monday’s sporting social Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6002518/sir-bobby-remembered-england-relive-euros-triumph-mondays-sporting-social/ Copy Link Monday marked 14 years since Sir Bobby Robson died (Owen Humphreys/PA) Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 31. Football Remembering Sir Bobby. Sir Bobby Robson. Legend. pic.twitter.com/MxKdgaLLg1— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) July 31, 2023 💙 Remembering the great Sir Bobby Robson, who passed away on this day 14 years ago.#itfc pic.twitter.com/2TSomF0YDf— Ipswich Town (@IpswichTown) July 31, 2023 Reece James was enjoying himself. i’m just tryna ball and live pic.twitter.com/NwP3206tOd— Reece James (@ReeceJames) July 31, 2023 Antony was on the scoresheet. ⚽️🔥🏴@ManUtd pic.twitter.com/NvypehhN5K— Antony Santos (@antony00) July 31, 2023 The Women’s World Cup celebrated a landmark. 𝟏,𝟎𝟎𝟎 #FIFAWWC 𝐠𝐨𝐚𝐥𝐬!There have been so many great ones over the years. 🤩Which is your favourite? 💭 pic.twitter.com/GflZDDghxw— FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) July 31, 2023 England looked back on the glory of 12 months ago and the impact it has had. 1 year today @Lionesses I know Muma will still be up there dancing 🥹❤️🕊️ pic.twitter.com/rCbbHOhdbN— Beth Mead MBE (@bmeado9) July 31, 2023 📆 #OnThisDay one year ago, we became @WEURO champions at @wembleystadium! 🏆 🏴 🤩 pic.twitter.com/EFkugrd2o8— Lionesses (@Lionesses) July 31, 2023 One year ago today dreams came true on and off the pitch 🤩The @lionesses @WEURO legacy lives on 💪 pic.twitter.com/koQW7J9sck— England Football (@EnglandFootball) July 31, 2023 Hayley Raso and Australia were celebrating. See you in the Round of 16 👋 #Matildas #FIFAWWC #TilitsDone pic.twitter.com/wMyTQWLgVC— CommBank Matildas (@TheMatildas) July 31, 2023 Scenes 😍#Matildas #FIFAWWC #TilitsDone pic.twitter.com/LfvPsOMJ9w— CommBank Matildas (@TheMatildas) July 31, 2023 Wilfried Zaha was excited to get going. Thank you for the love can’t wait to get out there and show you what I can do 🙌🏿❤️ pic.twitter.com/NKp4nTXIrc— Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) July 31, 2023 Cricket England took a close look at a catch controversy. Out or not out? 🤷♂️ #EnglandCricket| #Ashes pic.twitter.com/q2XCJuUpxM— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 31, 2023 Boxing Chris Eubank Jr was at the game. We Getting Ready To Eat 🥶 @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/wgU6c1OoB3— Chris Eubank Jr (@ChrisEubankJr) July 31, 2023 Formula One Red Bull were still celebrating their Spa 1-2. Returning home with the full fleet 😅🏆 pic.twitter.com/qmmroe5xS0— Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) July 31, 2023 Jenson Button took a ride in Nigel Mansell’s 1992 championship winning car. And the memories come flooding back once again.Thank you @williamsracing #nigelmansell #fw14b #williams #childhooddream pic.twitter.com/OWt1u5UPHy— Jenson Button (@JensonButton) July 31, 2023 Tennis Caroline Wozniacki and Holger Rune got in some practice. Danish duo practice today! Thank you @holgerrune2003 for a great hit!💪🏻🇩🇰 pic.twitter.com/FMB0KWwK74— Caroline Wozniacki (@CaroWozniacki) July 31, 2023