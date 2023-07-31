Sir Ian Botham leads tributes as Stuart Broad bows out on high in England win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sir Ian Botham leads tributes as Stuart Broad bows out on high in England win

By Press Association
Stuart Broad bowed out on a high at The Oval (Mike Egerton/PA)
Stuart Broad bowed out on a high at The Oval (Mike Egerton/PA)

England great Sir Ian Botham led the tributes to Stuart Broad after the 37-year-old bowed out of Test cricket on a high at The Oval.

Broad hit a six with his final stroke of the bat before summoning a superb bowling performance to lead England to a dramatic fifth Test win over Australia – taking his second and final wicket with his last ball.

Botham, like Broad, regarded as one of the sport’s great all-rounders, wrote on Twitter: “Stuart Broad…a magnificent career…a great man and a wonderful person.. you did it – it was written in the stars.”

Pakistan captain Babar Azam also paid a fulsome tribute to Broad, writing on social media: “Happy retirement, Broad!

“You have truly honoured our game with sheer passion… 600+ test wickets is quite an achievement and cricket will always remember your services.”

Azeem Rafiq hailed Broad’s career, insisting that “no words can do him justice”, while former England captain Eoin Morgan described the series – which England fought back to draw 2-2 – as “epic”.

Tributes for Broad also came in from the world of football, with his beloved Nottingham Forest writing: “Memorable moment, memorable career. Congratulations, Stuart Broad.”

While new Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham added: “What a series, joy to watch!”