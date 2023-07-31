Moeen Ali confirms Test retirement after playing decisive role in England win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Moeen Ali confirms Test retirement after playing decisive role in England win

By Press Association
Retiring duo Stuart Broad (right) and Moeen Ali celebrated after a dramatic final day of the Ashes series (Mike Egerton/PA)
Retiring duo Stuart Broad (right) and Moeen Ali celebrated after a dramatic final day of the Ashes series (Mike Egerton/PA)

Moeen Ali confirmed his red-ball retirement after he played a decisive role in England’s victory in the final Ashes Test and joked he would delete any of Ben Stokes’ text messages in future.

Moeen claimed three for 76 on a dramatic fifth day at the Kia Oval to help inspire a 49-run victory over Australia that ensured the series finished level at 2-2.

The all-rounder had been in red-ball retirement before Stokes memorably texted him, ‘Ashes?’ upon the news England’s frontline spinner Jack Leach had been ruled out of the series before a ball had been bowled on June 6.

Doubts lingered for the 36-year-old after he struggled during his previous encounters with Australia, but he answered the SOS call and was thrilled to play his part in a remarkable seven weeks of cricket in this country.

“I know I am done. If Stokesy messages me again, I’m going to delete it! But, no that’s me done.

“I think I really have enjoyed it and it’s great to finish like that,” Moeen told Sky Sports.

Moeen Ali (right) celebrates the wicket of Australia’s Mitchell Marsh
Moeen claimed three for 76 on a dramatic fifth day at the Kia Oval (John Walton/PA)

While there had been no official announcement about Moeen’s plans to go back into Test retirement ahead of the Kia Oval clash, he was open throughout the whole summer about the Ashes being the only series that could tempt him to put England whites back on.

Captain Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum have often spoken about creating a pressure-free environment where players can express themselves.

And Moeen told BBC’s Test Match Special: “To come back was obviously a little bit daunting because I’ve never played that well against Australia.

“It was one of those things when Stokesy asked me I thought, ‘Why not, I’m going to go into a brilliant side and I still believe I can do alright’ and it’s just great to be back part of this amazing team.

“I’m so glad I came back and said yes. Just from the first day I came back into the changing room with Baz and Stokesy and to play again with (Stuart) Broad and Jimmy (Anderson) and (Mark) Woody, it’s been amazing and I’m chuffed that I can finish with a win against Australia with a bit of a helping hand.

“They brought the best out of me but I am not complaining. I’ve had a good run and I have really enjoyed playing Test cricket with England and representing everyone in this country. It’s been amazing.”