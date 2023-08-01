Football rumours: Tottenham name their price for Harry Kane

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Tottenham name their price for Harry Kane

By Press Association
Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane (Peter Byrne/PA)
Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane (Peter Byrne/PA)

What the papers say

Tottenham have named their price for Harry Kane as Bayern Munich continue their pursuit of the England striker, reports The Sun. Mail Online says the German club are willing to bid up to £85 million for the 30-year-old – still well short of the £100 million asking price.

Nottingham Forest v Leeds United – Premier League – City Ground
Brennan Johnson of Nottingham Forest (PA)

Wales international Brennan Johnson has emerged as a potential target for Tottenham if Kane leaves, according to the Daily Mirror. Nottingham Forest have already rejected a bid of £35 million from Brentford for the forward, 22.

Manchester United are eyeing up two potential replacements for Harry Maguire, according to the Daily Mail. Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo, 23, and Everton centre-half Jarrad Branthwaite, 21, are both seen as long-term alternatives if Maguire leaves.

West Ham are poised to move on from Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse, 28, after a second aproach as they look for a replacement for Declan Rice, according to the Guardian. Manchester United’s Scott McTominay, Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher, Fulham’s Joao Palhinha and Ajax’s Edson Alvarez are among their potential alternatives.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Aston Villa v Brighton and Hove Albion – Premier League – Villa Park
Aston Villa’s John McGinn (left) and Brighton and Hove Albion’s Levi Colwill (PA)

Levi Colwill: The English defender, 20, is set to stay with Chelsea after interest from Liverpool.

Carlos Borges: West Ham are close to completing a £14 million deal for the Manchester City winger, 19.