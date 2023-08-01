There’s nothing to it – Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp on Kylian Mbappe loan link

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
There’s nothing to it – Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp on Kylian Mbappe loan link

By Press Association
Kylian Mbappe is not expected to end up at Anfield, according to Reds boss Jurgen Klopp (Peter Byrne/PA)
Kylian Mbappe is not expected to end up at Anfield, according to Reds boss Jurgen Klopp (Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has laughed off suggestions the club are in the running to put together a loan deal for Kylian Mbappe.

France captain Mbappe has been subject of a world-record £259million bid from Saudi Arabia club Al Hilal, but Paris St Germain could also be open to a temporary move ahead of the possibility of seeing him leave for nothing next year at the end of his current contract.

Chelsea and Barcelona are understood to be among the clubs trying to put together deals for Mbappe, who is reported to have already agreed a deal to sign for Real Madrid on a free transfer and so secure a 160m euro (£138m) signing-on fee.

Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe looks set to leave Paris St Germain, one way or another (Tim Goode/PA)

Anfield has also been touted as a possible destination for the coming season, but Klopp has been quick to pour cold water on those rumours.

“We laugh about it,” Klopp told Sky Germany as he prepared the squad for the final match of their pre-season Asia tour against Bayern Munich in Singapore.

“I can say that I think he’s a really good player, but the financial conditions don’t suit us at all. I wouldn’t like to ruin the story now, but as far as I know, there’s nothing to it.

“It’s possible that someone else from the club is preparing something and wants to surprise me…that hasn’t happened in the eight years that I’ve been here. That would be the first time.”

With Jordan Henderson having left the club to join Saudi side Al-Ettifaq, managed by former Reds skipper Steven Gerrard, Virgil van Dijk is set to captain Liverpool next season.

Klopp revealed he handed the Dutch defender the armband for his leadership – and for his looks.

“Virgil has everything to wish for to be a captain of a football club,” boss Klopp told the Liverpool’s website.

“Number one, he’s probably, let me have a think, definitely the best-looking captain in the Premier League, which is important for team pictures!

“But, of course, personality-wise everything is there. He wants to be a leader, he is a leader.

“He has to step up, like all of us have to step up because we were used to things how they always were and now we have to create something new – a new structure, a new culture – and that’s really exciting. He will play a massive role in that – he has to.”