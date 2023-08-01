Today at the World Cup: England ease into last 16 as United States survive scare

England eased into the last 16 at the Women’s World Cup with a rout of China while the United States survived a scare against Portugal to keep their hopes of a third straight title alive.

The Netherlands swept through with a resounding victory over Vietnam while Denmark also made it into the knockouts.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at all of Tuesday’s action.

James orchestrates England’s win

Lauren James scored twice as England beat China 6-1 in Adelaide (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Lauren James’ performance as England swatted China aside 6-1 in Adelaide to advance to the last 16 as winners of Group D might have been one of the most complete seen by an England player at a major tournament.

The Chelsea forward scored two wonderful goals and was unlucky to be denied another by a contentious VAR decision in the first half, and put in a fine all-round display as England finally found their World Cup stride.

The Lionesses’ shortcomings in squeaking past Haiti and Denmark now look like nothing more than early-tournament jitters, after they presented their credentials with purpose against China.

Sarina Wiegman’s side will now face Nigeria in Brisbane on Monday.

Holders through but rattled

The US squeezed through to the last 16 after a goalless draw against Portugal at Eden Park (Andrew Cornaga/AP)

The holders’ World Cup lives will have flashed before their eyes when Ana Capeta raced through on goal in added time in their final group game against Portugal at Eden Park.

But the striker’s effort crashed back off the base of a post and away to safety, meaning the United States were also safely into the last 16, scraping through with a goalless draw that gave them the point they required.

Yet they were given an almighty scare in Auckland by Francisco Neto’s team, who themselves came within a lick of paint of eliminating the four-time winners and recording one of the World Cup’s all-time great surprises.

Dutch delight

The Netherlands beat Vietnam 7-0 to advance to the last 16 (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

The holders’ struggles were thrown into relief by the ease with which the Netherlands navigated Group E, and the 2017 European champions have looked an increasingly serious side since arriving in New Zealand.

Esmee Brugts made the game’s outstanding contributions, curling in two almost identical efforts from range as the Dutch meted out a 7-0 thrashing of Vietnam to top the group, while Jill Roord also scored twice.

Haiti going home proud

Haiti failed to score at the World Cup but nevertheless acquitted themselves well (Gary Day/AP)

Haiti are going home without a point or a goal to their name, but this has nevertheless been a World Cup showing for the debutants to be proud of.

Their dogged performance against England in the opening game and how close they came to taking a point from China have offered a robust argument to anyone who suggested these finals should not have been expanded to 32 teams.

Opponents Denmark, who eased through to the last 16 with a 2-0 win in Perth, will face co-hosts Australia next.

