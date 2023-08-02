A look at the key numbers ahead of the new Premier League season

The new Premier League season gets under way on August 11.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the statistics of interest.

3 – Manchester City have won three consecutive titles, matching Manchester United’s record, and five of the last six.

Pep Guardiola has brought five Premier League titles in six seasons to Manchester City (Martin Rickett/PA)

89 – points tally for City last season, five ahead of runners-up Arsenal.

36 – Erling Haaland’s Golden Boot-winning goal tally last season was a Premier League record.

13 – record number of Premier League titles won by Manchester United, still six clear of their city rivals.

5 – titles for City manager Pep Guardiola, second to only Sir Alex Ferguson who was in charge for all 13 of United’s wins.

7 – teams to have won the title, a list completed by Chelsea (five times), Arsenal (three), Blackburn, Leicester and Liverpool (one each).

6 – ever-present Premier League clubs, since the competition’s rebranding in 1992 – Arsenal, Chelsea, Everton, Liverpool, United and Tottenham.

Luton are Premier League newcomers (Steven Paston/PA)

51 – promoted Luton will be the 51st different club to play Premier League football.

4 – last season was only the fourth time all three promoted clubs – Bournemouth, Fulham and Nottingham Forest – avoided relegation. Wolves also became the fourth team to survive having been bottom of the table on Christmas Day.

100 – City’s record points tally from 2017-18. They also scored a record 106 goals that season.

11 – Derby’s record low points tally in 2007-08.

9-0 – the biggest win in Premier League history, with Liverpool achieving the fourth such result last season against Bournemouth.

James Milner has a record in his sights (Peter Byrne/PA)

619 – Premier League appearances for Brighton’s new signing James Milner, 33 behind the record held by Gareth Barry.

32 – this is the 32nd Premier League season since the competition’s rebranding.

6 – this will be the sixth time a stand-alone Friday night fixture has opened the season.