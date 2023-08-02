Katie Taylor out to avenge first pro loss with rematch against Chantelle Cameron

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Katie Taylor out to avenge first pro loss with rematch against Chantelle Cameron

By Press Association
Chantelle Cameron, right, outpointed Katie Taylor in May (Damien Eagers/PA)
Chantelle Cameron, right, outpointed Katie Taylor in May (Damien Eagers/PA)

Katie Taylor has an immediate chance to avenge the first defeat of her professional career as she takes on Chantelle Cameron again on November 25 in Dublin.

Cameron retained her WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO light-welterweight titles in May with an against-all-odds majority decision win in Taylor’s Irish homecoming at the 3Arena, which will also stage the rematch.

While Cameron expressed a wish to move down to 135lbs and challenge Taylor’s status as undisputed world lightweight champion, the return bout will once more be at 140lbs for the Northampton fighter’s belts.

Chantelle Cameron is the undisputed world light-welterweight champion (Damien Eagers/PA)
Chantelle Cameron is the undisputed world light-welterweight champion (Damien Eagers/PA)

Taylor’s loss shattered her perfect record in the paid ranks after 22 consecutive wins and the unbeaten Cameron, who moved to 18-0 by beating her rival, is ready to show it was no one-off.

Cameron said: “To go over to Ireland for her homecoming with my belts on the line and beat her was a brilliant experience, but beating her on November 25 will surpass that as I know what to expect now.

“I’ve boxed at that high level with a huge amount of pressure on me and the crowd against me. I’m going in there with more aggression and energy. I’m confident of getting the job done in better fashion.

“In the gym we’re correcting mistakes that I’ve made. Going back to Ireland to beat Katie Taylor twice in a row will show that it wasn’t just a lucky night for me and an off night for Katie.

“I think I’m all wrong for Katie. I’m too big, I’m too strong and my will to win is too strong. I’m going to be there all night long. Katie picked the wrong fighter to fight.”

Taylor had been undefeated since Rio 2016, when she was still in the amateurs but, despite turning 37 last month, retirement is a long way from the Bray fighter’s mind.

“I’m delighted the rematch has been made and really can’t wait for another huge night in November,” Taylor said. “I relish challenges like this and these are the occasions I live for.”