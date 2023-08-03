Stephen Robinson says it is St Mirren’s goal to make their fans dream

Stephen Robinson hopes to make St Mirren fans believe again this season as he prepares for the cinch Premiership opener against Hibernian at Easter Road on Sunday.

Last season the Northern Irishman guided the Buddies to a top-six finish for the first time since 1985.

Robinson admits that he has to temper optimism with realism but is relishing another challenge in the league, after qualifying through the group stages of the ViaPlay Cup.

“For fans, everybody is excited for the season, everyone can dream and it is our goal to make them believe that we can achieve,” said Robinson.

“We did that last year. Can we do the same again and maybe even take it a little bit further?

“That has to be the aim and certainly we have the talent within the squad to do that.

“Obviously the ViaPlay Cup has already started and we set out to get to the next stages and we did that but obviously we feel that this is the real one, Hibs at Easter Road, a big crowd and we are really looking forward to it.

“We are really well prepared and look forward to the season getting under way.”

Robinson revealed defender Charles Dunne, initially thought to be missing the start of the league season with a calf injury, will train on Saturday and be assessed.

He said: “Charles Dunne will train on Saturday so he may be able to be involved in the game.

“Without putting too much pressure on him he has stepped up his rehab a lot quicker so credit to Gerry Docherty, the physio.

“We will see how he reacts at training and see about his availability.”

Robinson revealed that new signings Stav Nahmani and James Bolton are doubtful due to knocks.

Asked about adding further to his squad, he said: “Probably not before Sunday. In an ideal world we would like to strengthen in two areas of the pitch.

“Things don’t always go to plan. We had a verbal agreement with a player but he has done that well with his parent club that it is looking unlikely now. These things happen in football and you move on to the next one.

“We are looking to add to the squad, that is something that will be ongoing over the next couple of weeks.”

St Mirren’s Premiership rivals Dundee announced on Wednesday that they had paid an undisclosed fee to land 35-year-old Northern Ireland goalkeeper Trevor Carson from the Buddies, for whom he made 40 appearances last term.

Robinson said: “There is no problem between me and Trevor. Trevor made it clear that he wanted to leave the club. We wish him nothing but good luck.

“I believe we have a very good goalkeeper in Zach Hemming. He conceded one goal in the ViaPlay Cup and he is going to be a big asset to this football club.”