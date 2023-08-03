Today at the World Cup: Germany make shock exit as Morocco progress

Euro 2022 finalists Germany were knocked out of the Women’s World Cup after being held to a 1-1 draw by South Korea.

Debutants Morocco progressed to the the next round after Anissa Lahmari’s first-half strike gave them a 1-0 win over Colombia, who also qualified for the knockout stages.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at all of Thursday’s action from the World Cup.

Germany dumped out

Germany were knocked out of the group stage for the first time (Tertius Pickard/AP)

Two-time world champions Germany were dumped out of the World Cup at the group stage phase for the first time ever after being held to a 1-1 draw by South Korea.

The Germans fell behind to Cho So-hyun’s fifth-minute strike, but when Alexandra Popp equalised in the 42nd minute it looked like Germany would go on to win.

Popp had a goal ruled out in the second half but that was the closest Germany came to scoring and South Korea continued to frustrate them as the referee blew the final whistle following 17 minutes of added time.

Debutants Morocco progress

Debutants Morocco are through to the knockout stages (Gary Day/AP)

Anissa Lahmari’s strike late in the first half sent Morocco through to the last 16 on their World Cup debut.

Thrashed 6-0 by Germany in their opening game of the tournament, Morocco opened the scoring against Colombia when Ghizlane Chebbak’s penalty was saved by Catalina Perez and Lahmari followed up to slot in the rebound.

Colombia piled on the pressure in the second half but goalkeeper Khadija Er-Rmichi saved Morocco on a couple of occasions and they now face France in the next round.

Colombia qualify despite defeat

Colombia beat Germany earlier in the group stage (Rick Rycroft/AP)

Colombia may have suffered defeat in their final match but two previous victories ensured safe passage through to the knockout stages for the second time in their history.

A 2-0 win over South Korea followed by a famous 2-1 victory over Germany thanks to a late goal from Manuela Vadegas made sure the South Americans had six points going into their final match and despite losing, they still topped the group.

Post of the day

Quote of the day

“At the end of the day, the score matters for a football game and the points. We didn’t score enough or get enough points. We had chances but all in all, unfortunately we did not score the goal we needed.” – Germany manager Martina Voss-Tecklenburg.

Up next

Last 16: Switzerland v Spain (Saturday, 6am)

Last 16: Japan v Norway (Saturday, 9am)