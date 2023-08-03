Brady proud to join Blues and Housby celebrates – Thursday’s sporting social By Press Association August 3 2023, 6.59pm Share Brady proud to join Blues and Housby celebrates – Thursday’s sporting social Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6013273/brady-proud-to-join-blues-and-housby-celebrates-thursdays-sporting-social/ Copy Link Tom Brady has become a minority owner at Birmingham (Andrew Matthews/PA) Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 3. Football Birmingham welcomed a big name as minority owner. Here we go! Proud to be part of the Blues family 💙💙💙 @BCFC pic.twitter.com/lSEbzzpcBk— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) August 3, 2023 RB Leipzig mocked Liverpool’s kit man. You'll get the hang of spelling Szoboszlai eventually, trust us https://t.co/8eW0FSO0st— RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) August 3, 2023 Jude Bellingham is looking forward to the new season. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Jude Bellingham (@judebellingham) Mohamed Salah played against Bayern Munich. pic.twitter.com/CPr18ktxj9— Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) August 3, 2023 Eddie Nketiah ran into his old gaffer. Always nice to see you boss, forever grateful!❤️🙏🏾 @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/c0AgCxmtkM— Eddie Nketiah 📞 (@EddieNketiah9) August 3, 2023 Marta said farewell. 🗣️ "It’s the end for me, but they’re going to carry on."As we bid farewell to a #FIFAWWC icon, @martavieiras10 is excited for the future of A Seleção. 🇧🇷@SelecaoFeminina | #BeyondGreatness pic.twitter.com/5CmVGnRnhl— FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) August 3, 2023 This is what a World Cup knockout place means. ICYMI: What coach Desiree Ellis had to say during her post match presser.#BeyondGreatness #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/t91fJqzvUh— Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) August 3, 2023 Steph Houghton thanked her hometown club. Absolutely unreal gesture! A packed Stadium of Light, first game of the season supporting the lads and supporting @DarbyRimmerMND ❤️🤍Thank you @SunderlandAFC 🫶🏻 https://t.co/CzGibKx02R— Steph Houghton MBE (@stephhoughton2) August 2, 2023 Football stars react to Germany’s shock group-stage exit from the Women’s World Cup. Unbelievable 🤯 @FIFAWWC— Vivianne Miedema (@VivianneMiedema) August 3, 2023 Wow. pic.twitter.com/rkiUXCSCVi— Ian Wright (@IanWright0) August 3, 2023 Cricket Kevin Pietersen gave his brain a workout. And the winner was…? Dad?Dylan? pic.twitter.com/S4b2iJDURq— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) August 3, 2023 Stuart Broad was sharing the love. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Stuart Broad (@stuartbroad) James Anderson reminisced. Netball Helen Housby enjoyed England’s historic win against Australia. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Helen Housby (@helenhousby1) Some famous faces celebrated their victory in Cape Town. Don’t sleep on us 🤩 https://t.co/QMFM66IppV— Leah Williamson (@leahcwilliamson) August 3, 2023 Love it girls 👏🏼🔥 https://t.co/xn2otA7qZj— Beth Mead MBE (@bmeado9) August 3, 2023