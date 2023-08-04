Castleford coach Andy Last sacked after heavy home defeat to Huddersfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Castleford coach Andy Last sacked after heavy home defeat to Huddersfield

By Press Association
Andy Last has been sacked as Castleford coach (Richard Sellers/PA)
Castleford coach Andy Last has been sacked after Friday night’s 28-0 home defeat to Huddersfield left the Tigers bottom of Betfred Super League.

The Tigers were battered by the Giants at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle, with a hat-trick of tries from Sam Halsall helping to consign them to a fifth successive defeat.

Last, who took over in March after Lee Radford stepped down, did not appear before the media following the match.

And the club soon released a statement, which read: “Castleford Tigers can confirm that Andy Last has departed the club with immediate effect.

“The club will make a further statement after the weekend.”

Castleford have won just four of 21 league games this season and are now 12th in the standings, below Wakefield on points difference – with the Tigers travelling to Trinity in their next game.

While the Tigers continue to struggle, Huddersfield were celebrating a fourth win in a row to keep their play-off hopes alive.

Ian Watson's Huddersfield recorded a comfortable victory
Ian Watson’s Huddersfield recorded a comfortable victory (Richard Sellers/PA)

The Giants are ninth in the table and just four points off the top six.

“I’m really pleased,” coach Ian Watson said.

“We showed great character. We spoke about starting really fresh and starting really well.

“We wanted to take that pressure away. Our defensive mentality was awesome.

“It’s a week by week proposition for us [making the finals]. We don’t want to get carried away, but it’s put us in a great position. We look a hell of a lot more like us.”

The Giants next face defending champions St Helens on August 13.

“That will be a big game for us. Every game for us is a big game. There’s no point looking two or three games ahead. We have to enjoy it.”

Watson praised the impact of full-back Jake Connor, who set up two tries and constantly troubled Castleford’s defence, and believes the England international is starting to find his feet.

“There’s still things we’ve spoke about, but he’s finding a way,” he said.

“He’s started to turn up in the right places now. Everything comes off our D anyway.”